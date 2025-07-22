75.2 F
Austin Peay State University Volleyball Secures 2025 AVCA Team Academic Honor

Austin Peay State University Volleyball Recognized Nationally for Academic Excellence. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballLexington, KY – For the sixth-consecutive season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team received 2025 American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Team Academic Award, the league announced Monday.

The AVCA Team Academic Award is given to teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average above 3.3.

The Governors compiled a 3.3 fall GPA and a 3.4 spring GPA, marking the 23rd and 24th-straight semester with above a 3.0 average. 

The AVCA honors marks the sixth-consecutive recognition for the Govs, ninth of the last 10 years, and 13th all-time. 

??”It is very exciting to see that the record-setting, on-court successes during the 2024-25 season have extended to the classroom,” says AVCA CEO Jaime Gordon. “The fact that more programs earned the Team Academic Award than ever before is evidence of how committed our coaches are when it comes to helping their players reach their goals as both students and athletes.”

For news and updates on Austin Peay State University Volleyball, follow the volleyball team on X (@GovsVB) and Instagram (@govsvolleyball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

