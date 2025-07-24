Austin Peay State University College of Arts and Letters to Benefit from Gift Honoring Jim and Dottie Mann

Clarksville, TN – A generous donation from Atlanta residents Bill and Anne Newton honoring longtime Austin Peay State University (APSU) community members Jim and Dorothy “Dottie” Mann has been designated to create the James T. Mann, Sr. and Dorothy Newton Mann Family Endowment Scholarship in the APSU College of Arts and Letters.

This fund will be managed by the dean of the College of Arts and Letters to recruit exceptional talent in the areas of performance and visual arts, specifically music, art, theatre, and dance.

The Newtons’ gift was made to celebrate the Manns’ 80th birthdays and their decades of contributions to APSU and the greater Clarksville community. They wished for the Manns to choose how the gift would be used, and they decided to create the endowed scholarship to honor their extended family (Bill Newton is Dottie Mann’s brother).

“Dottie and I deeply value both higher education and the arts, and we wanted this gift to help ensure talented students have opportunities at Austin Peay State University,” Jim said.

The Manns’ decision reflects their longstanding support of the university and Clarksville’s arts community.

“We recognize the strong value of APSU in our community and beyond, and we are honored to be able to designate this scholarship to help bring the most gifted students into the APSU arts programs,” Dottie said.

In addition to the initial gift from the Newtons, the Manns provided their own funding to increase the value of the scholarship endowment.

To qualify for the Mann Family Scholarship, students must:

Enroll full-time in undergraduate or graduate study in music, art, theatre, or dance

Demonstrate exceptional talent in their major prior to or while at APSU

Have joined or plan to join a campus performance group or art club (Governors Own Marching Band, a theatre performance troupe, APSU Print Club, etc.)

Scholarship recipients in good standing are eligible to apply for renewal.

“Through service and support over decades, Jim and Dottie have embraced our university and have helped our programs and students in so many ways,” said APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips. “With their deep dedication to both, they have served as a meaningful connection between APSU and the Clarksville community, and their impact may never be truly known. This scholarship is the perfect celebration of all they do and of the Govs For Life experience, and we are grateful to the Newtons for celebrating them in this way.”

The Manns’ service to Austin Peay started in Jim’s high school days, when he played in APSU’s marching band before attending Vanderbilt University – where he and Dottie both graduated. Their subsequent involvement with APSU spanned decades, including service on the board for the Woodward Library Society, with Dottie as a founding member and inaugural president. Jim also served on the Foundation Board and the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, among other roles. The Manns received the Outstanding Service Award from Austin Peay State University’s Alumni Board in 2023.

Jim’s work in Clarksville includes his service on the Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board and the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce, as well as co-founding Leadership Clarksville and serving as a founding board member for the Arts and Heritage Council. He was a captain in the U.S. Army before starting a Clarksville-based banking career, ultimately serving as president and CEO of First Federal Savings Bank before retirement.

Dottie was appointed to the Clarksville Tree Board in 1993 and served often as chair for more than 20 years, a connection that led to APSU’s annual Plant the Campus Red events. She has also served on the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Board of Trustees, including one year as its chair.

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

To establish an endowment or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or via give@apsu.edu.