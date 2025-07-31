City of Clarksville Holds Ribbon-Cutting for Renovated Public Square Landmark

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville formalized the conclusion of a project to permanently restore the historically-iconic archway at the front entrance to 106 Public Square.

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held Thursday morning on Public Square in front of the structure that today houses Clarksville City Council Chambers and City Court.

In 2023, the City selected Lyle Cook Martin Architects to lead the restoration of 106 Public Square — one of the city’s most historically-significant buildings.

A central element of the project is the replacement of the original Victorian Romanesque-style terracotta entrance arch, which had stood for nearly 110 years before deteriorating beyond repair.

To honor the arch’s architectural and historic value, Lyle Cook Martin Architects collaborated with Clarksville Foundry, Inc. (CFI) to design and produce a faithful and lasting replica.

Led by Owner and President Charles Foust, CFI is nationally recognized for its craftsmanship in historic castings. This installation marks a major milestone in the revitalization of one of Downtown Clarksville’s most treasured landmarks — and stands as a testament to local artistry, architectural excellence, and civic pride.

“This project has exemplified a true team effort that logically worked, bringing people together who genuinely care about Clarksville history, to exhaust every possible means of preserving an important piece of historic Clarksville architecture,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

“What has resulted from this project is far more than saving a piece of City property and meeting space. This is a piece of our visual identity that attracts the world to our community, and I am grateful for the many individuals who collaborated in this preservation and replication effort,” Mayor Pitts said.

Intricate Detail

“The replication process proved to be far more intricate and demanding than anticipated, reflecting the team’s dedication to accuracy and authenticity,” said Lane Lyle of the architectural firm.

Work began in early November 2022, when the City’s Municipal Properties Department approached Lyle about how the arch might be repaired or replaced.

“We quickly determined that repair was not a possibility, and brief research revealed that a metal casting of some type would be worth considering,” Lyle said.

“I discussed the possibilities with Charlie Foust, owner of the Clarksville Foundry, which happens to be among a small, select industry group in the country capable of doing this work, and one of the most knowledgeable custom metal casters,” he said.

The Foundry, working with a consultant, took charge of the 3-D modeling effort, working with a piece of the original arch.

“Although the metal-casting process is around 6,000-years-old with origins in old Europe, the manufacture of this Arch was no different in the basic approach,” said Foundry owner Charles Foust. “It involved the creation of cavities in sand, which were filled with liquid metal to create castings.

“However, the complexities of these shapes demanded full utilization of the most modern technologies available. Those included 3D scanning of individual elements of the original arch, combining those elements into a three-dimensional solid model, adding features necessary for castability, determining how to split it into segments so all the features matched properly, and finally getting the working patterns machined from blocks of synthetic material on a 5-Axis CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machine. It was truly a collaborative effort among a variety of disciplines. It was far more complex than anyone anticipated, but I think the finished product speaks for itself,” Foust said.

A national search to find a firm capable of creating the intricate patterns from the model necessary to create the molds for the castings was undertaken by the Foundry. It ultimately required a team of several companies to complete the task.

Lyle Cook Martin, with the assistance of Todd Walker of K&S Engineering and the Foundry, collaborated on determining how to dissect the arch into pieces that could be logically molded, cast and installed on an imperfect background.

“The actual installation of the pieces turned out to be a grueling endeavor, and it was trial and error with almost daily adjustments to procedures for many weeks,” Lyle recalled, adding the local B.R. Miller construction crew involved in the work “is to be highly commended for their patience, skill and dedication.”

Looking Back

According to historical documents, the arch adorns the front facade of a structure that dates to 1841, and was originally known as the Bank of Tennessee. It was later the Montgomery Savings Institution, which became the Bank of Clarksville. Finally, it was renamed the Clarksville National Bank.

In 1896, the City of Clarksville announced that it would use the location for court and a police headquarters. After considerable renovation, it eventually became the City Hall building. Today it houses City Council Chambers and City Court.