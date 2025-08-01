New Austin Peay State University Scholarship Honors Legacy of Jerome P. Ellis Through Ellis Family Gift

Clarksville, TN – The Ellis Family Foundation of Tennessee and Tim and Dena Ellis recently made a generous donation to create the Jerome P. Ellis Memorial Education Endowed Scholarship for Austin Peay State University (APSU) students. This endowment was established to commemorate the accomplishments and dedication of Tim Ellis’s father, Jerome.

To qualify for this scholarship, students must be enrolled in the APSU Eriksson College of Education with a 3.0 GPA. Recipients must also be full-time students. This scholarship is non-renewable.

“The Jerome P. Ellis Memorial Endowment Scholarship carries on my dad’s legacy as a lifelong leader in education administration,” Tim Ellis said. “He would be proud to know that this fund is honoring him by supporting the next generation of educators as they pursue their degrees.”

Jerome P. Ellis (’63, ’68) worked in the Robertson County School System for 37 years and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Austin Peay State University. With a long career as the director of schools and a passion for providing educational opportunities for every child, his work lives on through this endowment, which aims to support Austin Peay education students in their desire to make a difference in children’s lives as educators.

“The dedication of educators is truly vital for student success,” said APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips. “We’re excited that this scholarship not only enables others to pursue careers in education but also pays tribute to one such educator. It is a great representation of the Govs For Life Experience.”

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

To establish an endowment or support other fundraising initiatives, contact APSU Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or give@apsu.edu.