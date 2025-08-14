APSU Athletics to Host Fourth-Annual Govs Fest at Fortera Stadium on August 22nd

Clarksville, TN – It’s time for the fourth-annual Govs Fest! Get ready for a fun-filled evening as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department hosts Govs Fest, presented by Fortera Credit Union on August 22nd, 2025, from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Maynard Family Field at Fortera Stadium.

Bring the whole family for a night of free fun with Clarksville’s Hometown Team as we kick off the 2025 fall athletic season! Govs Fest will have something for everyone, including face painting, a balloon artist, a climbing wall, and a bungee trampoline. The event will also debut The City Forum Family Zone, featuring inflatables and games for our Junior Govs!

Highlights of the evening include an autograph session with Austin Peay State University student-athletes and coaches on limited-edition fall sports posters, an opening performance by the Governors Own Marching Band, and a meet-and-greet with The Gov!

In addition to complimentary beer and free samples of Leatherwood Distillery’s spirits for all fans who are 21 and older, there will be a lineup of local food trucks in Fortera Stadium from which to purchase food and drinks.

A select group of Austin Peay State University partners and local vendors will also be set up on the Morton Family Track to interact and give away promotional items to the Clarksville Community.

Also, grab some Clarksville’s Hometown Team swag, including t-shirts and more – while supplies last!

And, if you haven’t already, don’t miss the chance to secure your seat for the 2025 football season with season and single-game tickets on sale during Govs Fest with an exclusive gift for season ticket holders.

Parking for Govs Fest is free in Lots 6, 7A, and 7B around Fortera Stadium!

All are invited to come and celebrate with us as we kick off another exciting season of Austin Peay State University athletics!