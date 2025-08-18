Clarksville Pets of the Week for August 18th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of August 18th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Levi is a young male Wirehaired Terrier mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered and chipped upon adoption. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit and take him out in the yard.

Turner is a young male Pit Bull Terrier mix puppy. He is vetted and will be neutered upon adoption. Please remember puppies are a long term commitment and make sure you are ready for the responsibility of his training. Come take him out in the yard and spend some time with this adorable guy.

Wisteria is a beautiful female mixed breed. She is vetted and will be spayed upon her adoption. Come visit her and take her out in the yard and see for yourself how delightful this girl is and what a great addition to any family.

Sunny is a sweet 2 year old female Carolina Dog mix. She is vetted and spayed so she can go home with her new family the same day. She is a bit shy initially but warms up quickly and loves getting treats.

Shelton is an adult male retriever mix. He is possibly a Lab/Golden mix. Fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to forever home. Come spend time with him out in the yard.

Tweety is a female Domestic shorthair kitten. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed upon adoption. Come see her in the Cat Room.

Linus is a male Domestic shorthair mix. He is vetted, litter trained and neutered so he can go home the same day! Linus can be seen in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.



Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Clarissa is a beautiful, calm, female Domestic medium hair/Calico mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Clarissa is good with other cats but needs a no dog home please. She is a bigger size girl so she loves room for a good stretch. Nothing really fazes her, not even a vacuum! She will be a wonderful companion.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

* Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Billy is a very handsome, happy-go-lucky 3-4 year old male mixed breed. Billy was rescued from a horrible situation where his back leg was severely injured leading to amputation to save his life. Through all this his spirit has remained phenomenal. He gets around just fine as a Tripod!!

He is fully vetted, neutered, house trained, HW neg. and ready for any adventures. Billy does have allergies so he is on grain free food which helps. Billy has such a love for riding shotgun on road trips that he would make a fabulous companion for a truck driver or anyone who loves to take road trips. He will be a great addition to your family.



*Foster homes are always needed.



For more information and application please contact CATS Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is still available and hoping his forever family is out there. He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel clean. He has been in rescue for almost 4 years through no fault of his own. He was dumped as a puppy and saved by the great folks at the rescue. He has been loved on and has been working with the staff daily being around people and engaging in play and attention.

This boy has so much love to give to the right person. He still has a lot of energy, should be the only pet in the home and would love a large yard or even a ranch or farm land. This sweetie is a work in progress and would thrive with someone who isn’t afraid of working with him and giving him space to do his zoomies and run off some energy.

The Staff at the rescue will be very happy to offer suggestions and do have recommendations of very good, compassionate trainers that they have worked with as well if needed. Trust me, they won’t just hand you the dog and not be there to help. They are so devoted to this sweet boy and just want him in a loving, kind, happy home. You will be so rewarded with a wonderful companion.



If you would love to add this handsome guy to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Raisin’ Kane is an adult male Pit Bull mix about 6-7 years old. Look how majestic and handsome this boy is! Kane is fully vetted, neutered and house-trained. He does well with other dogs and children and prefers no cats please. He has been around kids of all ages and energy levels and does fine.

Kane would ideally love a fenced yard (6 foot fence) so he can get out all his zoomies and have room to play. Fill out an application and come meet Kane! Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed. Kane is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennesse.

For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Titus is a 5 year old male Aussiedoodle mix. He is fully vetted, HW neg., neutered and house trained. He is a medium/large size boy weighing in at 50 pounds currently. He takes a quick minute to warm up but once he does he is great. He does need a home with children probably 10 or older just due to his size around small children.

This is a somewhat active breed mix and would benefit from a large yard, lots of activities and walks to keep him busy. Titus will need a family familiar with doodle breeds and be committed to his grooming every 6-8 weeks to prevent coat matting.

You can find Titus and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Windsher & Cloud Cutter The perfect storm of sweet and sass. This pair of bonded babies are the yin and yang to kitten energy.?? They are 3 and a half months old, litter trained and will be spayed when age appropriate. Windsher brings the zoomies, the silliness and affection and never turns down play sessions.

Cloud Cutter is sweet, calm and a bit shy initially but is just a lovebug. These two are very bonded, entertain themselves all day long and are fine with cats but need a no dog home please. They both are on sensitive stomach food and are doing great. If you are ready for a little tornado of fun, affection and entertaining energy then these two are it! Seriously, who needs cable when you have these 2 characters.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Salt is a delightful 3 month old female Dachshund/Jack Russell Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and great with other dogs and children. She is 17 pounds of pure joy, happiness and energy and is working on her house training. She will be a fantastic addition to a lucky family.

To complete an application now and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/salt or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel.

Foster families are always needed.

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Faith is a one year old female mix. She is vetted, spayed and kennel trained. Faith is a lovely Stage 5 clinger! You will never be alone again! She will follow you to the ends of the Earth, including the bathroom. No one will be sneaking up on you while in the shower again. She lives for snacks, belly rubs and being with her people. Loves long walks, cozy blankets and thinks “Personal Space” is overrated.

Faith is good with kids and other dogs and just wants to be your new best friend. If looking for someone who loves unconditionally, then look no further. You must check breed/pet restrictions if on Post or renting.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a beautiful male young Labrador mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He listens very well, is very sweet, and gets along with everyone. He does need a NO cat home please. Storm just has so much love to give and is waiting for his forever family. If looking for a great adventure/jogging, hiking buddy Storm is ready!

For more information call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Sammie is a beautiful male Pit Bull Terrier. This handsome guy is vetted, microchipped, house trained and neutered. He is a very good boy and knows how to sit and shake. Sadly, he was in a not great situation with a woman so he does take a while to warm up to women and tends to favor men, but slow introductions are the key in helping him.

He will need a family willing to take the time in helping him meet new people, new situations and working with women. He is currently doing great in his foster home. Someone who will love, protect him and show him not everyone or everything is bad.



Sammie just needs things taken at a very slow speed. He gets along with most dogs but meet and greets are required if other animals are in the home please. Prefers no cats. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.



For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980.



Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!