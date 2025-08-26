Montgomery County’s Marc Harris Appointed to Nashville IFMA Board of Directors

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government Director of Facilities and Maintenance, Marc Harris, has been appointed to serve as a Director-At-Large Board Member for the International Facilities Management Association (IFMA) Nashville Chapter. The Nashville chapter is one of three IFMA chapters in Tennessee, alongside Knoxville and Memphis.

He has been a member of IFMA Nashville since 2023; in this role, he will collaborate with IFMA committees, helping guide initiatives that strengthen the facilities management profession across Middle Tennessee.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to represent Montgomery County Government through IFMA in Middle Tennessee. This role allows me to collaborate with other professionals committed to the advancement of our industry and provides valuable opportunities for continued learning, networking, and professional growth within the facilities management field,” said Harris.

“Congratulations to Marc Harris on his appointment to the IFMA Board. We appreciate his dedication to our staff, facilities, and maintenance operations, and we’re proud to see his leadership recognized,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

Before becoming the Director of Facilities and Maintenance for Montgomery County Government, Marc Harris served in the U.S. Army and built a successful career in residential real estate. He later transitioned into industrial maintenance, manufacturing, and government contracting, including work with robotic and weapons systems.

Marc holds a bachelor’s degree in public policy and an associate’s degree in general studies from Austin Peay State University. He is currently pursuing his Certified Facility Manager (CFM) and ProFM credentials. A former Clarksville City Council member, Marc also serves as an active board member for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

About IFMA

The International Facilities Management Association is the world’s largest and most recognized association for facility management professionals. With more than 19,000 members across 54 countries, IFMA is dedicated to advancing the knowledge, value, and growth of facility management professionals worldwide.