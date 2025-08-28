Clarksville Association of Realtors Hosts Successful Summer Soirée Fundraiser

Clarksville, TN – Cindy Greene, Chair of this year’s Clarksville Association of Realtors (CAR) Summer Soirée at Wilma Rudolph Event Center, recently shared some information about the fundraising event, those who contributed, and how those funds will be used in the community.

“We had 232 people register for the event, which is pretty good for our first time,” Greene said. “We raised a good amount of funds for our Spreading Our Support (SOS) Foundation, which supports several local charities.”

Each year, the Board looks at grant applications from organizations such as United Way, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Judy’s Hope, and others, and makes a decision on how to help them in their missions.

“We decided to take a break from Handbags for Hope this year, which has been a very successful fundraiser in recent years,” Greene said. “The goal was to have something for everyone. We received lots of donations and sponsorship from Clarksville Foundry, Travis Electric, Hand Family Companies, Ajax Turner Distributing, Freedom Title, Fortera Credit Union, and many other local businesses.

“We also reached out to a lot of our realtor teams and received about twenty gift baskets that were very nice. Jodi’s Cabinets donated, and Congressman Mark Green donated a flag that had flown over the US Capitol. Jeff Burkhart donated a TN Flag and a U.S. flag that had flown over the TN Capitol, and a Blue Book, among other things. Tina Barger with The Polished Key donated a staging package. We tried to incorporate things for realtors. Ed Hadley donated a home inspection, Men in Kilts donated a window cleaning service, etc.

“The realtors in this community are really good about giving back and have donated a lot of money in recent years. They are always doing something, and you can count on them. There are a lot of good people in CAR.”

Photo Gallery