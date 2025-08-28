70.1 F
Clarksville
Thursday, August 28, 2025
Montgomery County to Close Second Street Friday for Historic Courthouse Project

Montgomery County GovernmentMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government, in coordination with the City of Clarksville Street Department, will be closing Franklin Street between Second Street and Third Street starting on Friday, August 29th, 2025, at 6:30amto facilitate roof replacement on the Montgomery County Historic Courthouse. The roadway is anticipated to be open to all traffic by 5:00pm.

A crane and associated equipment that will be used as part of this replacement will block this segment of the street and street parking. Drivers should be aware of this closure downtown and plan alternate routes.

