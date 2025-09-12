Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Welcomes Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) and Fort Campbell welcomed Dr. Stephen Ferrara, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, for a firsthand look at military healthcare in action.

During his visit, Dr. Ferrara toured hospital departments, met with staff, and observed the hospital’s readiness and training programs.

He emphasized the value of seeing operations in person. “Getting out to a place like Blanchfield and Fort Campbell and getting to really see what the mission is in person, it helps me get a much better understanding of what you’re doing and therefore helps me be able to make better decisions and better advise the Secretary of Defense on the state of medical readiness at places like Fort Campbell.”

Dr. Ferrara highlighted the leadership and programs at BACH. “One of the things that I wasn’t surprised to see, but never fails to impress, is the incredible leadership team you have here and the people that make it all happen. What an incredible Labor and Delivery department, doing 130 deliveries a month, which is amazing, and [they are] doing it so well.

Also one of the things that was a high point that I didn’t expect was a really impressive simulation center that the team here has put together to make sure that the medics here have the highest degree of readiness possible by doing very realistic scenarios so they can be ready for combat at a moment’s notice.”

BACH’s Education and Staff Development team builds on this foundation by using training manikins to create a wide variety of scenarios that medics may face on the battlefield. They also train hospital staff in realistic scenarios they may encounter within the hospital. This hands-on approach helps keep everyone sharp, prepared, and mission-ready.

Dr. Ferrara expressed his appreciation for the work being done at BACH, noting that “everywhere I go, it’s always a source of inspiration.” He recognized the dedication of the staff, encouraging them to keep up the good work, and assured them that he continues to advocate for them at the highest levels of the Pentagon and in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Ferrara highlighted the importance of readiness at BACH and Fort Campbell, noting that “everything here exudes readiness” and that the military medical mission “supports that hand in glove.” He emphasized that the medical teams must always be as prepared as the Soldiers they support, ensuring they are ready to respond whenever needed.

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital and Fort Campbell extend their gratitude to Dr. Ferrara for visiting and recognizing the dedication, leadership, and innovative training that make the hospital a vital part of mission readiness.