APSU Volleyball Falls 3-0 to Air Force in SIUE Cougar Classic Finale

Edwardsville, IL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision to Air Force, Saturday, to close out the SIUE Cougar Classic.

Austin Peay (1-8, 0-0 ASUN) got a quick start in the first set, going up 16-11 on Air Force. The Falcons answered with an 8-4 run to tie the game at 21. Air Force ended the first set with a 4-1 run to take the 25-22 win.

The two teams went back-and-forth to open the second set, seeing nine ties. The set’s final tie was at 16 with a block by Taly Cloyd. The Falcons extended their lead with kills and aces as the APSU Govs fought off two set points, but ultimately the 25-21 second set win went to Air Force.

A kill by Lauren Wallace, assisted by Reagan Anderson, gave the APSU Govs a 10-7 lead. The Falcons tied the set and took the 11-10 lead with a block by Alex Hatchett. Air Force quickly extended its lead, going up 19-12 and forcing a Governor’s timeout.

The Govs got as close as 21-17, but the Falcons took the 25-18 third set win.

Match Points

Lauren Wallace paced the Govs with seven kills.

Gianna Tagoa’i and Sarah Butler had 10 assists each.

Dayan Malave had a .500 hitting percentage and three blocks.

Reagan Anderson led with 12 digs.

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team will visit Bowling Green, Kentucky, for the Alyssa Cavanaugh Invitational, September 19th-20th, at Western Kentucky.