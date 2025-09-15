91.5 F
Monday, September 15, 2025
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Set for Dual Matches vs. Oakland City at Governors Tennis Courts

News Staff
News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Ready for Tuesday Clash with Oakland City. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Ready for Tuesday Clash with Oakland City. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team returns to Clarksville, where it faces Oakland City in a pair of dual-styled matches on Tuesday at 11:00am at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Austin Peay State University competed faced Oakland City in another pair of dual-styled matches during the 2024-25 fall season and earned 12 singles and six doubles victories.

In the last meeting against the Mighty Oaks, Bodi van Galen and his partner – APSU alum Tom Bolton – defeated their opponents 7-6 (6). Glen Arnet and former Gov Hogan Stoker also earned 7-6 doubles victory as well. 

Arnet won in singles 6-1, 6-0, van Galen earned a 6-4, 7-6 victory. During the second set of matches, Glen defeated his opponent 6-3, and 6-4.  

Historically, the Governors have achieved four wins against the Oakland City Mighty Oaks.  

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

Following the Cumberland Invitational, the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will travel to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regional, October 10th-14th, in West Lafayette, Indiana.

