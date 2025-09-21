APSU Soccer Drops Senior Day Match to Eastern Kentucky in One-Goal Shutout

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team fell to Eastern Kentucky in a one-score shutout on senior day, Sunday, at Morgan Brothers Field in Clarksville, Tennessee.

After being delayed for over an hour due to inclement weather, play resumed and began physical out of the gates. However, few fouls were issued, as Austin Peay State University finished the first half 5-0 in fouls over Eastern Kentucky.

The match remained scoreless until the 36th minute. Before then, the APSU Govs had taken five shots, with three on goal. EKU’s Peyton Smith delivered a pass from midfield up inside the box for Avery May, as she was able to put one into the back of the net off her right foot for the go-ahead goal.

After finishing the first 45 minutes, the APSU Govs came out in the second half with a strong attack, putting up seven shots, with four on goal. The numbers were similar in the second half, with both teams taking seven shots. No team could put the ball in the back of the net for the remainder of the match, resulting in a 1-0 final score.

Senior forward Ellie Dreas led the Govs with three shots and a pair of shots on goal, and junior keeper Lauryn Berry collected four more saves, which put her at 136 career saves.

Inside The Box Score

Just one Governor, Vivian Burke, played all 90 minutes.

Zoey Kalilimoku entered the match for her first minutes of the season, seeing seven on the pitch.

Austin Peay State University’s season-high, seven shots on goal, has been met in back-to-back matches.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team continues Atlantic Sun Conference play at Lipscomb, Sunday, starting at 1:00pm CT at the Lipscomb Soccer Complex in Nashville, Tennessee.