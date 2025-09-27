Clarksville Obituary: Servella Lee Terry

Clarksville, TN – Servella Lee Terry, of Clarksville, TN, was born in Dayton, OH, to the late Tyree Sims and Emma Lee Broomfield. She was also preceded in death by her brothers: Tyree Simms Broomfield Jr., John Henry Broomfield, Robert Edward Lee Broomfield, and Sidney Anderson Broomfield. Raised in a home of strong faith, she accepted Christ at the age of five and began leading choirs as a child, carrying a lifelong love of worship.
She is survived by her children: Loretta Zachery of Dayton, OH; Kenneth Vaughn Terry (Tasha Marie) of Kenosha, WI; and Jimmy Terry Jr. of Clarksville, TN. Grandchildren include Lakecia Washington, Billie Zachery, and Derrick Zachery of Dayton, OH; Sakiya Imani Williams of Clarksville, TN; Malia Vaughn Terry, Khalil Immanuel Terry of Kenosha, WI; and Londyn Makayla Terry of Clarksville, TN. She also leaves behind eight great-grandchildren, along with many double cousins, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
In the 1970s, Servella married the late Pastor Jimmy Terry Sr., and together they shared 43 years of marriage. While in Dayton, they founded Harvest Grove Missionary Baptist Church before moving to Clarksville in 1979, where Pastor Terry was called to Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church. In 1999, they co-founded Tabernacle Christian School, which continues to provide Christ-centered education.
Professionally, Mrs. Terry devoted more than 30 years to state service, retiring as State Director of Community Partnerships and Support Services with the Department of Children’s Services. Her leadership, faith, and compassion impacted lives across Tennessee.
Visitation: Thursday, October 2nd, 4:00pm–7:00pm, First Baptist Church, Downtown Clarksville, TN.
Visitation: Friday, October 3rd, 10:30a-12:30pm, First Baptist Church, Downtown Clarksville, TN.
Funeral Service: Friday, October 3rd, 1:00pm, First Baptist Church, Downtown Clarksville, TN with Rev. Mike Burnett preaching the service.
Pallbearers: Joe Hardy, Greg Smith, Scott Boyte, Walter Garrett Jr., Carlton Terry, and Scott Seay.
Honorary Pallbearers: Richard Smith, Charlie Koon, Rick Reda, Rudy Johnson, and Andrew Sapp.
Online Condolences may be made at www.navefuneralhomes.com
