First Annual BBQ Fest Across the River Promises Two Days of Flavor, Fun, and Family Entertainment

Clarksville, TN – Fire up your appetite — the very first BBQ Fest Across the River is coming to RichEllen Park for a two-day celebration of mouthwatering barbecue, live music, and nonstop family fun! Hosted by Montgomery County Parks and Recreation and presented by F&M Bank, this brand-new festival will take place Friday, October 10th, from 5:00pm–10:00pm, and Saturday, October 11th, from 10:00am–3:00pm Admission is completely free, making it the perfect weekend outing for all ages.

Friday Night Kickoff – Music, Hot Dogs & the Wienermobile!

The festivities heat up Friday night with live tunes from local favorite Lucian Greene, performing from 6–9 p.m. Guests can dig into a variety of food trucks and enjoy cold beer, while kids take over the Family Zone, filled with inflatables, face painting, and free activities.

One of the evening’s biggest attractions? The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be rolling into the park! Guests can grab photos with the legendary vehicle before cheering on brave competitors in the Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Barbecue lovers won’t want to miss “Meat the Teams,” powered by United Rentals, where attendees can talk one-on-one with competition pitmasters, learn their smoky secrets, and get a behind-the-scenes look at how championship BBQ is made.

Saturday Sizzles with Tastings, Live Music & SEC Football

The fun continues Saturday with live music from The 1980 rocking the stage from 12:00pm–2:00pm, alongside more food trucks, cold beer, and the Family Zone in full swing.

At 11:00am, it’s time to let your tastebuds take the lead during the People’s Choice Tasting — sample BBQ from competing teams and vote for your favorite! Tickets are $10.00 online or $12.00 at the gate.

More Saturday highlights include a Home Run Derby, big-screen SEC football viewing, and plenty of community spirit.

A Community Tradition in the Making

“There’s something for everyone at BBQ Fest Across the River—it’s a great opportunity for our residents to come together at one of our amazing County parks to enjoy delicious food, live music, and family-friendly activities,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden. “I’m excited to see this first year bring people together and look forward to many more years of this great community tradition.”

Powered by Local Partners

This exciting event is made possible thanks to the support from F&M Bank, Wyatt Johnson, Hilltop Supermarket & Pharmacy, Visit Clarksville, and Montgomery County Parks and Recreation.

All proceeds from the festival will benefit the Tri-County Sportsman’s Association, supporting local youth and community programs.

Mark your calendars, bring your appetite, and get ready for a smokin’ good time at the First Annual BBQ Fest Across the River!