Clarksville Obituary: Phillip Hite

Clarksville, TN – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Phillip Hite, who left us on October 1st, 2025, at the age of 65 in Clarksville, Tennessee. He was the beloved son of Willie Hite Underwood and Leonard Hite.
Phillip graduated from Clarksville High School and proudly served in the United States Army. After his time in the service, he worked as a supervisor in the industrial sector. He was a man of many trades who was great with his hands and possessed a wealth of knowledge that he generously shared with others.
Beyond his professional life, Phillip was a man of many passions. He had a deep love for hunting, fishing, gardening, cooking, and he especially cherished spending time with his grandchildren. Those who knew Phillip best will remember him for his compassion for others and his profound love for his children and grandchildren.
Phillip is survived by his mother, Willie Hite Underwood; his daughter, Sherika Stewart (Rob) of Dallas, Texas; his sons, Demetrics Hite of Nashville, Tennessee, and Martavious Hite of Clarksville, Tennessee; nine grandchildren; and his siblings, Gracie Mallory, Dianna Hite Williams, Kenneth Hite (Bridgette), and Loria Harris, plus a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Hite; his brother, Leonard C. Hite Jr.; and his sister, Genice Ellis.
A service to celebrate Phillip’s life will be Wednesday, October 8th, 2025 at 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11:00am until the hour of service.
Phillip’s memory will forever remind us of the power of selfless love and unwavering generosity. His spirit of giving and always putting others first, even when it meant giving his last will continue to inspire those who knew him best. He leaves behind a legacy of compassion and sacrifice, having lived every day with putting others’ needs before his own.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com