Clarksville Obituary: Phillip Hite

Clarksville, TN – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Phillip Hite, who left us on October 1st, 2025, at the age of 65 in Clarksville, Tennessee. He was the beloved son of Willie Hite Underwood and Leonard Hite.

Phillip graduated from Clarksville High School and proudly served in the United States Army. After his time in the service, he worked as a supervisor in the industrial sector. He was a man of many trades who was great with his hands and possessed a wealth of knowledge that he generously shared with others.

Beyond his professional life, Phillip was a man of many passions. He had a deep love for hunting, fishing, gardening, cooking, and he especially cherished spending time with his grandchildren. Those who knew Phillip best will remember him for his compassion for others and his profound love for his children and grandchildren.

Phillip is survived by his mother, Willie Hite Underwood; his daughter, Sherika Stewart (Rob) of Dallas, Texas; his sons, Demetrics Hite of Nashville, Tennessee, and Martavious Hite of Clarksville, Tennessee; nine grandchildren; and his siblings, Gracie Mallory, Dianna Hite Williams, Kenneth Hite (Bridgette), and Loria Harris, plus a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Hite; his brother, Leonard C. Hite Jr.; and his sister, Genice Ellis.

A service to celebrate Phillip’s life will be Wednesday, October 8th, 2025 at 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11:00am until the hour of service.

Phillip’s memory will forever remind us of the power of selfless love and unwavering generosity. His spirit of giving and always putting others first, even when it meant giving his last will continue to inspire those who knew him best. He leaves behind a legacy of compassion and sacrifice, having lived every day with putting others’ needs before his own.