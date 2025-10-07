Clarksville Obituary: Patricia Gayle Bryant Bumpus

Clarksville, TN – Patricia Gayle Bryant Bumpus, age 78, of Clarksville, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, October 6th, 2025. Her family and friends lovingly knew her as “Gayle”.

Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00noon on Saturday, October 11th, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens and Bro. Claude Flynn officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Gayle entered this life on July 12th, 1947 in Clarksville, TN to the late James Lester Bryant and Dorothy Mae Bellamy Bryant. She was a 1965 graduate of Woodlawn High School. On December 7th, 1968, Gayle married the love of her life, Michael Wayne Bumpus.

In the early 70’s, she opened Hair Shack, where she pursued her passion for beauty. Her talent and dedication were evident, as was her ability to bring joy to those who sat in her stylist chair. She was a Christian and a member of Lone Oak Baptist Church. Gayle was not only a Christian, wife, and hairdresser but also a caring sister, and devoted aunt.

In addition to her parents, Gayle is preceded in death by her infant twin brothers, Ronald Gene Bryant and Donald Dean Bryant; sister, Betty Joyce Bryant Osborne, and brother, James Elmer “Sonny” Bryant, and sister, Annie Lee Bryant Darden.

Survivors include her loving husband of 56 years, Michael Wayne Bumpus; brother, Larry Wayne Bryant (Joyce); nephews, Larry Kevin Osborne, Larry Scott Bryant; nieces, Dana Renee Bryant Powell (Joey), Lori Joyce Bryant Shelby (Brian); great-nephews, Joshua Bryant Osborne, and Kyle Townsend; brother-in-law, Robert Darden.

Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin Osborne, Scotty Bryant, Josh Osborne, Kevin Grant, Brian Shelby, and Jeff Bennett.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

