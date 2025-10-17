APSU Women’s Tennis Wins Four Matches on Opening Day of ITA OVC Regionals

Knoxville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned four singles wins on its first day of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Women’s Ohio Valley Regional Championships, Thursday.

Luca Bohlen won her match against Magdalena Swierczynska (Indiana), 6-4, 6-4. In the second round of qualifying, Bohlen won her match against Kayal Gownder (Purdue), 6-1, 5-7, 6-1. Bohlen will compete in the final round before the quarterfinals on Friday October 17th.

In singles competition, Berta Miret (Louisville) defeated Elena Thiel, 6-2, 6-1. Ida Clement (Purdue) defeated Katie Oliver, 6-3, 6-3, and Mia Jones (Belmont) defeated Pauline Bruns, 2-6, 6-1, 6-0. In the consultation bracket, Oliver defeated her opponent, Naomi Katz (Vanderbilt), 1-6, 6-2,10-3. Thiel defeated her opponent, Anastasiia Cherniakova (Eastern Kentucky), 6-2, 6-1.

Three governors’ doubles teams will compete on Friday, October 17th, at 8:00am CT, and another doubles team at 10:00am, and will play again upon winning. The tournament can be viewed on the ITA website.

