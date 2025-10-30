Austin Peay State University Volleyball Set for Road Battles at Bellarmine and Eastern Kentucky

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team heads to the Bluegrass State for a Friday match at Bellarmine and a Saturday match at Eastern Kentucky.

Austin Peay (4-18, 2-8 ASUN) enters the weekend after losses to Lipscomb and Queens last weekend. Dayan Malavé had a career-high 11 blocks against Queens. Her 11 blocks are tied for the fourth most in program history.

Bellarmine (10-12, 4-6 ASUN) most recently took a 103 loss at North Alabama, on October 26th. The Knights’ most recent win was a 3-2 win at Central Arkansas on October 24th.

Eastern Kentucky (15-7, 7-3 ASUN) swept Central Arkansas, October 26th, in Conway. The Colonels’ most recent win was a 3-0 loss at Jacksonville, October 18th.

The Governors face the Knights on Friday at 6:00pm CT at Knights Hall in Louisville and the Colonels at the Olympic Sports Training Center on Saturday at 3:00pm CT / 4:00pm ET.

Match Points

Friday is the 10th meeting between the Govs and the Knights, with the Knights leading the series, 5-4.

The last meeting was a 3-2 Bellarmine win October 4th, in Clarksville.

Saturday will be the 77th meeting of the Govs and the Colonels, with the Colonels leading the series, 45-31.

The last matchup was a 3-0 EKU win, on October 3rd, in Clarksville.

The APSU Govs are ranked third in the ASUN with 138 service aces and fourth with 1.64 aces per set.

Reagan Anderson is second in the conference with 342 digs and fourth with 4.07 digs per set, ranking 78th and 99th in the nation, respectively.

Addi Hultquist is sixth in the ASUN with 29 service aces.

Dayan Malavé leads the Govs with 72.0 blocks.

Taly Cloyd is first on the team with 240 kills.

Sarah Butler paces the Governors with 333 assists.

For news and updates on coach Amstutz’s inaugural season, follow the Austin Peay State University volleyball team on X and Instagram (@GovsVolleyball) or check back in at LetsGoPeay.com.