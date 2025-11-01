City of Clarksville Unites to Support Residents Affected by Federal Shutdown

Clarksville, TN – As the federal government shutdown continues to disrupt vital services, the City of Clarksville is calling on residents to lean on, and lift up one another.

Military families, furloughed federal employees, and the estimated 20,000 residents who may not receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in November are encouraged to take advantage of local food and community resources available right here at home.

The City of Clarksville provides a regularly updated webpage to help residents find support and offer assistance.

The page includes:

A list of local food pantries and community meal programs

A link to Second Harvest Food Bank’s Food Finder app

Information on ways to volunteer, donate, or support local nonprofits

Visit https://www.clarksvilletn.gov/1383/Community-Resources to learn more.

United Way and Local Nonprofits Leading the Way

Clarksville is blessed with a powerful network of community partners who are stepping up to meet this moment. The United Way of Greater Nashville is leading local coordination efforts and providing grant opportunities to area nonprofits to help keep pantries stocked and doors open throughout the shutdown.

“Clarksville is a city that takes care of its own,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “While decisions in Washington may be stalled, our community is not. We are surrounded by incredible organizations and faith leaders who are ready to serve and make sure no family in Clarksville goes hungry.”

United Way’s leadership is being amplified by dozens of nonprofits and faith-based groups that make up the Clarksville VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster), a collaborative coalition of agencies united under the shared mission of helping neighbors in times of crisis.

“These local organizations are the heart of Clarksville,” said Michelle Austin, Director of Clarksville Neighborhood & Community Services. “They show up, they coordinate, and they care deeply about the people they serve. The strength of this community is unmatched.”

Learn more about Clarksville VOAD and its member organizations at www.cmcresponds.org/about-us

How to Find Help or Offer Hope

Need food? Visit the City of Clarksville’s Community Resource page or use Second Harvest’s Food Finder tool.

Want to help? Volunteer, donate, or partner with a local nonprofit listed on the City’s site.

Looking for updates and food distribution events? Follow the City of Clarksville and Clarksville Neighborhood & Community Services on social media for real-time information.