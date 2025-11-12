APSU Football’s Chris Parson Earns Fourth UAC Offensive Player of the Week; Carson Smith Honored for Special Teams

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) football quarterback Chris Parson was named the United Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for a league-leading fourth time this season, while kicker Carson Smith was named UAC Special Teams Player of the Week for the first time this season and the second time in his career, the league announced Monday.

Parson recorded a career-best 374 yards of total offense and was responsible for four touchdowns in Austin Peay State University’s 41-38 win over Central Arkansas. Parson rushed 19 times for 73 yards and two touchdowns – including a 19-yard game-winning touchdown at the 7:25 mark in the fourth quarter – and completed 23-of-32 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns.

With two rushing touchdowns, Parson broke the Austin Peay State University single-season quarterback rushing touchdown record, which was previously held by Sonny Defilippis, who rushed for 10 touchdowns in 1980.

Parson also topped 355 yards of total offense for the fifth time in 10 games, and his 374 yards against Central Arkansas is the third-best single-game total in the UAC this season. Parson also posted his fourth 300-yard passing performance of the season.

Parson finished the game with 2,941 yards of total offense this season, which ranks third in program history and leaves him 59 yards shy of becoming the third quarterback in program history to top the 3,000-yard mark. Parson also has been responsible for 30 touchdowns this season and is seven touchdowns behind JaVaughn Craig’s single-season APSU record of 37 in 2019.

Smith, who is the first Governor to be named to the UAC Special Teams Player of the Week since he earned the honor on October 21st, 2024, was 2-for-2 on field goals and 5-for-5 on PATs with 11 points scored in the win against Central Arkansas. Smith connected on field goals of 25 and 37 yards against the Bears, and also kicked off eight times for a 55.5-yard average with four touchbacks.

Smith is 10-for-12 on field goals this season and is tied for the 10th-best single-season field goal total in APSU history. He also is 45-for-45 on PATs this season, which gives him the third-best single-season PAT total in program history. Smith also is now tied with Justin Deardorff (1999-03) for fifth in program history with 23-career field goals made and ranks fifth in program history with 77-career made PATs.

