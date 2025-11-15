Austin Peay State University Football Goes 6-0 at Home for First Time Since 1949 with Win Over Samford

Clarksville, TN – Led by 14 points off turnovers and a season-high 11 tackles for loss, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team defeated Samford 30-16, Saturday, at Fortera Stadium to finish 6-0 at home for the first time since 1949.

Austin Peay (7-4) scored touchdowns off both Samford (1-10) turnovers, with Montreze Smith Jr. recording his first-career pick six in the second quarter, and an Antori Hamilton forced fumble resulting in an 11-yard, Kaden Williams touchdown in the final frame.

The Governors forced Samford to its first of three three-and-outs on the Bulldogs’ first offensive possession, and Chris Parson threw a screen pass to Nate Garnett Jr., who raced past a pack of Bulldogs for a 70-yard touchdown. APSU then took a two-touchdown lead after Smith Jr.’s 35-yard interception return on the Bulldogs’ next drive.

Samford cut into its deficit late in the second quarter with a 36-yard field goal, but Austin Peay State University responded, with Carson Smith making a 50-yard field goal to end the half.

Austin Peay State University scored the first 10 points of the third quarter, with Williams’ aforementioned rushing score being followed by a 42-yard Smith field goal, helping APSU build a 27-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Samford scored its first touchdown five minutes into the fourth quarter following an interception that was returned to the Govs’ one-yard line. After another Smith 42-yard field goal, Samford scored another touchdown to make it 30-16 with 3:13 to play.

Despite the Bulldogs recovering an onside kick following its second touchdown, TJ Cox Jr. sacked Samford quarterback Brady Stober on fourth-and-10 to return possession to the Govs, who drained the remaining 1:54 on the clock to secure the win.

Parson finished the day 16-for-30 with 265 yards and a touchdown through the air, while also pacing the Govs’ rushing attack with 12 carries for 53 yards. Williams led APSU’s running backs with seven carries for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Garnett Jr. led the Govs’ wide receivers with 80 yards and a score, while Shemar Kirk had a team-high five receptions in addition to his 44 yards. Robinson was second on the team with four receptions and 67 yards in the victory.

Hamilton led the APSU Govs with six tackles. The Knoxville, Tennessee native also finished with 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, and a forced fumble. Smith led the Govs with 2.5 tackles for loss in addition to his five tackles and pick-six.

Next Up For APSU Football

Smith went 3-for-4 on field goals with a 50-yard make and a pair from 42 yards out. Logan Leftrick also punted three times for a 49.3-yard average.Brady Stober went 29-for-41 with 266 yards and one touchdown for Samford. Ken Cherry led the Bulldogs with two carries for 29 yards and a touchdown. Calvin Jones led Samford’s receivers with 10 receptions for 117 yards.Carson Sloan led the Bulldogs with seven tackles, while Jaden Mosley was second on the team with six tackles.

The Austin Peay State University football team returns to United Athletic Conference action for the regular-season finale when it takes on No. 5 Tarleton State for a November 22nd 4:00pm game at Memorial Stadium in Stephenville, Texas. The Week 13 contest between the Governors and Texans will be streamed on ESPN+.

Scoring Summary

APSU 7, SAM 0 – 1 play, 70 yards, 0:14

After punts by both sides, Chris Parson connected with Nate Garnett Jr. on the first play of Austin Peay State University’s second drive, who took the ball 70 yards for the first touchdown of the day.

APSU 14, SAM 0

Montreze Smith Jr. read a Samford drag route on the Bulldogs’ second offensive drive, intercepted the ball, and took it 35 yards for his first-career pick-six.

APSU 14, SAM 3 – 10 plays, 63 yards, 4:44

Samford’s lone scoring drive of the first half began with a 30-yard rush by Ken Cherry. The Bulldogs then advanced into the red zone following a 19-yard pass from Brady Stober to Calvin Jones; however, the drive stalled, and Samford kicker Jake Garner trotted out for a 36-yard field goal.

APSU 17, SAM 3 – 8 plays, 32 yards, 1:14

Following the Bulldogs’ score, Chris Parson connected with Nate Garnett Jr. for a 10-yard gain, before then tossing 11 and nine-yard passes to Shemar Kirk and Kaden Williams, respectively. With time winding down in the first half, Parson again found Kirk for a nine-yard connection before Carson Smith came out and connected on a 50-yard field goal to end the half.

APSU 24, SAM 3 – 4 plays, 21 yards, 1:23

Austin Peay took over on the Samford 27-yard line following a strip-sack by Antori Hamilton. After advancing to the 21 following a Chris Parson scramble, Kaden Williams took back-to-back handoffs, with the second being an 11-yard touchdown to extend APSU’s lead to 21 less than three minutes into the second half.

APSU 27, SAM 3 – 6 plays, 32 yards, 2:36

Austin Peay gained 27 yards on passes to Jase Skoglund and Kamari Maxwell, advancing to the Samford 45-yard line. Three plays after Maxwell’s 15-yard gain, Carson Smith came out and connected on a 42-yard field goal.

APSU 27, SAM 9 – 1 play, 1 yard, 0:04

After forcing an Austin Peay interception and returning it to the one-yard line, Samford quarterback Brady Stober kept the ball for the one-yard score. His pass on a two-point conversion was then broken up by Ellis Ellis Jr.

APSU 30, SAM 9 – 9 plays, 51 yards, 3:06

A 17-yard reception by Jaden Robinson helped the Governors reach Samford’s side of the field, while a Bulldogs’ roughing the passer put the Govs at the Samford 32. Despite an eight-yard carry by Chris Parson on third-and-11, Carson Smith came out and connected on his third field goal of the day and second from 42 yards.

APSU 30, SAM 16 – 10 plays, 75 yards, 3:00

Samford responded to Austin Peay State University’s field goal with a nine-play, 75-yard drive. A 17-yard rush by Samuel Pickett III put the Bulldogs on the APSU 43-yard line, and they reached the red zone four plays later on a 13-yard reception by Pickett III. Brady Stober then connected with wide receiver Preston Bird for a 10-yard touchdown.