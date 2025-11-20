15 Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball Dominates Middle Tennessee in 85-41 Road Victory

Murfreesboro, TN – The No. 15/13 Tennessee women’s basketball team put together a pair of 16-0 first-half runs to build a 48-16 lead at the intermission and never looked back, blowing past Middle Tennessee, 85-41, on Thursday night in front of an announced crowd of 10,212 at the Murphy Center.

The Lady Vols (4-1) won their fourth straight game, all against in-state opponents, and tied their largest margin of victory in the 25-game series vs. the Blue Raiders (2-3). On Feb. 1, 1974, Margaret Hutson’s UT squad won 77-33 in Knoxville to also notch a 44-point triumph.

Senior forward Janiah Barker led the Big Orange charge, turning in season highs of 20 points and 12 rebounds behind 6-of-10 shooting from the field and 7-of-8 accuracy at the free-throw line. Freshman guard Deniya Prawl produced a career-high 15 points, while redshirt junior guard Talaysia Cooper tallied 13 and freshman guard Mya Pauldo tossed in a career-best 10 as their squad claimed its second wire-to-wire win of the campaign.

Savannah Davis led MTSU, which was limited to 26.5-percent shooting and forced into 27 turnovers, with 18 points. Kirston Verhulst added 10.

Barker scored the first five points on a bucket and trio of free throws, and back-to-back treys by Prawl and Cooper helped Tennessee explode on an 11-0 game-opening run to force a Blue Raiders timeout with 7:54 left in the first. Another Cooper trey and a Mya Pauldo put-back extended the run to 16 before MTSU got on the board via a Davis three with 4:28 remaining. A Nya Robertson two and a three, followed by Mya Pauldo layups off Cooper steals pushed the score to 25-7 before the home team hit a bucket to cut the margin to 25-9 by the end of the quarter.

Zee Spearman started the second stanza with another personal five-point run for UT, hitting a pair of charity tosses and a three to make it 30-9. After surrendering an MTSU score, Tennessee used a 12-0 burst fueled by three Prawl layups to move ahead, 42-11, by the 4:45 media break. A jumper by Barker and a Boyd layup off a soaring Jaida Civil rebound and dish gave UT its second 16-0 run of the game and provided its largest margin of 35, 46-11, with 3:09 remaining. The Blue Raiders countered with a pair of scores, but a Civil steal and layup sent the Lady Vols into the locker room with a 48-16 cushion.

A Robertson layup and a Cooper three lifted the margin to 37, 53-16, less than two minutes into the second half, and Tennessee carried a 56-21 lead into the 4:37 media break. After a 4-0 spurt by Middle Tennessee, a Cooper layup, a Mia Pauldo steal and score, and three free throws by Barker sent the Lady Vols into the final frame with a 66-30 advantage.

MTSU scored the first five points and outscored the UT Lady Vols 7-2 to open the fourth period before UT responded with a Barker layup and three, and a Lauren Hurst corner three to head into the 4:44 media break with a 76-37 lead. Tennessee closed the game with a 9-4 edge down the stretch, getting a Hurst layup with 1:07 on the clock to account for the game’s final score.

Next Up For UT Women’s Basketball

The Tennessee women’s basketball team returns home to play host to Coppin State on Sunday in Knoxville. The Lady Vols and Eagles will meet at 1:00pm CT (2:00pm ET) at Food City Center. The game will be streamed on SECN+ and carried on Lady Vol Radio Network stations as well as on SiriusXM channel 389.