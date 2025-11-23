Clarksville’s Bankin’ Festival 2025 Features Live Music, Food, and Community Giving

Clarksville, TN – The 2025 Bankin’ Festival, a music event that supports local women’s and children’s charities, was back on the grounds of Run-A-Muck Outfitters in Adams, TN, with a great lineup of bands, food, and vendors.

Organizer, Dillon Jennings said, “Our group is called Coalition for Cause, or The Coalition. Our mission is to facilitate and fellowship with men of good character and to financially empower women’s and children’s charities in the Clarksville community.

“This is the fifth year of Bankin’ Fest. We have grown every year, and we feel very blessed. We have four amazing bands this year, a mix of different genres. It’s very exciting. We support three charities that are represented here today. Judy’s Hope, Dream Factory of Clarksville, and Young Lives – a teen-mom ministry.

Jennings said the members of the group are proud of what they have been able to do. There are only 24 members in the Coalition, and in the last five years, they have donated tens of thousands of dollars to local organizations.

“We got together five years ago and said, let’s start something and give back, and it has just continued to grow,” Jennings said.

