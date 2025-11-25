Clarksville Obituary: Mark Gregory Tschida

Clarksville, TN – Mark Gregory Tschida, age 67, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, November 20th, 2025. He was born March 18th, 1958, in St. Paul, Minnesota, preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Dorothy Tschida. Mark grew up in White Bear Lake, where he was known to be mischievous with the “Dennis Lane Gang” (childhood friends).

Mark cherished his family and friends and would do anything for them. May 20th, 1989, Mark married Debbie in Fort Rucker, Alabama, at the Chapel of the Wings. Mark and Debbie met in 1985 in the Fort Rucker barracks where their rooms were next to each other. After forty years together, they were still deeply in love.

Mark was a wonderful husband and father, always putting his family first. He had a great sense of humor, and even at the end was laughing and telling jokes with his family. Having served 20 years in the Army retiring as a Sergeant First Class (SFC), Mark was proud to have served his country as a helicopter Aircrewman.

Mark was stationed in Pirmasens and Heidelberg, Germany — where his son was born; South Korea; Panama; Fort Rucker; and Fort Campbell. Mark was an outdoorsman and had many hobbies including: camping, sitting around a bonfire (with a beer), hunting, BBQ/Dutch oven cooking, boating, and shooting. He was an avid traveler having visited many countries and states, with Europe and Alaska being his favorite.

Mark was an adrenaline junkie seeking thrills through skydiving, white water rafting, rappelling to include Australian style, snow skiing, and rock climbing to include Devils Tower, Alpspitze, Zugspitze, Annweiler, Swiss Alps, “Kleine Eiger”, and several other places in Europe. Anyone who knew Mark knew his love for a good beer, and his talent for convincing others to enjoy one with him. His adventurous spirit and quick humor left a mark on everyone he met. Mark will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mark is survived by his wife, Debra Tschida; son, Eric Tschida (Jordan); Junior (loyal companion); sisters, Linda Tschida, Sharon Stafki (Robert), Kathleen Kendall (Gregg Katz); mother-in-law, Shirley Hubbard-McWhorter; brothers and sisters in-law, Linda Hunt (Jeffrey), Scott Hubbard, and Tim Hubbard (Amy); and multiple nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 17th, 2026, with visitation at 10:30am and service at 11:30am at Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood or plasma in Mark’s honor or donating to the Leukemia Foundation.

Mark’s favorite poem: