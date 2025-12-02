Clarksville Obituary: Betty Jean Hughes

Clarksville, TN – Betty Jean Hughes, age 68, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Sunday, November 30th, 2025.

Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, December 4th, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Akins officiating. Burial will follow at Keesee Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3:00pm to 6:00pm and again on Thursday from 11:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Betty entered this life on August 15th, 1957 in Clarksville, TN to the late Ernest and Mary Motes. She was a member of First Cannan Baptist Church and was a longtime cashier at Hilltop Supermarket. Betty loved being outside, flower gardening, and animals. Especially her cat.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, James Motes and John Motes.

Survivors include her husband, John Hughes; son, Marcus W. Hughes, and sisters, Janie Gauthier, Annie Mae Motes, and Jo Ann Motes.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison St, Clarksville, TN.

