Clarksville Comes Together for Loaves & Fishes Night of Hope, Raising $65K to Fight Hunger

Clarksville, TN – Supporters of Clarksville’s Loaves & Fishes recently attended the organization’s 2nd Annual Night of Hope at Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Guests were invited for an unforgettable evening of gourmet dining and fine desserts, a Bourbon tasting experience, live music and entertainment, and live and silent auctions.

“A Night of Hope is our signature Masquerade Ball and Gala,” John Durnell said. “We were able to host about 225 people, and we raised more than $65,000, which will help support our mission. The event actually grew by 10 – 15 % over last year.

“A fun event is a great way to engage with the community. We do a lot throughout the year, but being able to reach out, have this celebration time together, and raise awareness of what we do, is very important.

The mission of Loaves & Fishes is to feed those in need. “We feed about 1,200 a week with a hot meal, that’s 200 people per day, Monday through Saturday. We will do another 300 – 400 with our food distribution partners; church pantries, the APSU pantry, things like that.

Doors open at 8:00am for a continental-style breakfast. The main meal is served from 10:30am – 12:30pm a home-cooked communal meal put together each day by the food program manager.

Durnell said of the Night of Hope, “We were overwhelmed and incredibly grateful for the participation of the Clarksville community. This helps us extend our mission of feeding the hungry in Clarksville. And, special thanks to the Mayors for supporting us in such a strong way.”

