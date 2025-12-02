Matt Van Epps Wins Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, Secures Key Victory in Special Election

Clarksville, TN – In a closely watched special election that drew statewide and national attention, Republican Matt Van Epps has secured a decisive victory in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, defeating Democratic challenger Aftyn Behn and solidifying GOP control of the seat. The race, once considered comfortably Republican, tightened significantly in the final weeks, prompting high-profile endorsements and campaign stops from key national leaders.

According to the certified Montgomery County election results, 43,124 residents cast ballots in the race—an impressive turnout for a non-general election cycle. Van Epps captured 22,904 votes, earning 53.32% of the county’s total, while Behn garnered 19,548 votes for 45.33%. The results reflected a strong but competitive performance for the Republican, showcasing both continued conservative support and growing Democratic enthusiasm within the region.

Across the district, Van Epps’ message of strengthening national defense, expanding economic opportunities, and supporting law enforcement resonated strongly with voters. His campaign continuously emphasized military priorities—an issue that carries significant weight in a district home to Fort Campbell and thousands of service members and veterans.

Behn, meanwhile, energized Democratic voters with a grassroots campaign focused on healthcare access, worker protections, and education funding. Her team made significant inroads in suburban and younger voter blocs, helping to tighten the margin more than many political experts predicted.

The election gained additional spotlight after multiple Republican leaders—including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Congressman John Rose, and other state officials—visited Clarksville to rally support for Van Epps in the final stretch of campaigning. Their presence underscored the race’s growing importance to national GOP strategy heading into the next election cycle.

Van Epps’ win marks a key triumph for Tennessee Republicans, who celebrated the result as validation of strong conservative momentum heading into future statewide and congressional contests. In his victory speech, Van Epps thanked supporters for their trust and reaffirmed his commitment to championing the priorities of every community in the 7th District.

“We will work every day to honor the confidence voters have placed in us,” Matt Van Epps said. “Together, we will continue building a safer, stronger, and more prosperous future for Tennessee.”

With the race now behind them, voters across Montgomery County and the surrounding region will look ahead to how Van Epps’ leadership shapes policy and representation in Washington during this pivotal time in national politics.