19 Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball Travels to Stanford for ACC/SEC Challenge Matchup

#19 Tennessee (5-2) at Stanford (8-1)

Wednesday, December 3rd, 2025 | 8:15pm CT / 9:15pm ET / 6:15pm PT

Stanford, CA | Maples Pavilion | TV: ESPN2

Stanford, CA – No. 19/17 Tennessee women’s basketball team (5-2) continues its West Coast swing with a visit to RV/RV Stanford (8-1) on Wednesday night at Maples Pavilion as part of the ACC/SEC Women’s Basketball Challenge.

The Lady Vols and Cardinal will meet at 6:15pm PT (8:15pm CT / 9:15pm ET) in a contest televised by ESPN2 and carried on the Lady Vol Radio Network and SiriusXM Satellite Radio (Channels 106 or 190).

UT is coming off a tough outing in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, where No. 3/3 UCLA hit 10 three-pointers and scorched the nets with 58.5-percent marksmanship to end the Big Orange’s five-game winning streak with a 99-77 victory at Pauley Pavilion.

Stanford is fresh off a weekend trip to Las Vegas for the Resorts World Classic, where it suffered its first loss of the season on Friday to Florida Gulf Coast (66-62) and then bounced back with a win on Saturday over Colorado State (62-60).

The Lady Vols and Cardinal clash for the 40th time since their first meeting in 1988-89. UT last visited Stanford in 2022-23, and will try to end a four-game series skid.

Broadcast Information

Krista Blunk (play-by-play) and Stephanie White (color analyst) will call the game for the ESPN2 broadcast.

All of the games included in the ESPN package (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU) will be available through WatchESPN, accessible online at WatchESPN.com, on smartphones and tablets via the WatchESPN app, and streamed on televisions through Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 or Xbox One to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

The contest also can be heard on Lady Vol Network stations and by audio stream, with Brian Rice providing play-by-play and Jay Lifford serving as studio host.

A link to the live audio stream can be found on the WBB Preview page or the schedule on UTSports.com.

For a list of Lady Vol Network affiliates, please click the Fans tab at the top of UTSports.com, select Vol Network and then click on the Vol Network Affiliates tab.

Air-time generally occurs 30 minutes prior to tip-off.

The Lady Vol Network broadcast also will be available on SiriusXM Satellite Radio channels 106 or 190.

Last Time Out

No. 14/11 Tennessee had four players scoring in double figures, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with a No. 3/3 UCLA squad that shot 58.5 percent from the field and 59 percent beyond the arc to seize a 99-77 win at Pauley Pavilion on Sunday afternoon.

UT cut a 23-point deficit to 10 in the fourth quarter but couldn’t get any closer.

The Lady Vols (5-2) were led by a career-high 25 points from senior Janiah Barker, who went three of seven beyond the arc in her return to the court where she played last season for the Bruins.

Also scoring in double digits were senior Nya Robertson with 12, redshirt junior Talaysia Cooper with 11 and senior Zee Spearman with 10. Cooper added eight assists and six rebounds.

UCLA (8-1) was paced by Gabriela Jaquez and Kiki Rice, who fired in 29 and 20 points, respectively, with Jaquez hitting five of six three-point attempts. Gianna Kneepkens had a 4-of-6 day beyond the arc to finish with 19, helping her team shoot 10 of 17 from long range in the contest.

A Look At The Tennessee Lady Vols

After opening with a three-point loss to No. 9/8 NC State, the Lady Vols have won five of their past six.

Tennessee is led by a trio of national player of the year candidates in 6-4 senior forward Janiah Barker (16.6 ppg., 6.0 rpg., 9 3FGs), 6-0 redshirt junior guard Talaysia Cooper (15.4 ppg., 7.4 rpg., 4.6 apg., 3.4 spg., 14 3FGs) and 6-4 senior forward Zee Spearman (10.3 ppg., 7.1 rpg., 7 3FGs).

Barker has scored 988 career points and enters Wednesday night needing only 12 points to reach 1,000 in her 93rd game.

Senior guard Nya Robertson joins that trio in double figures (11.6 ppg.) after setting a UT record and notching the No. 3 all-time SEC mark with 10 three-pointers vs. Coppin State on Nov. 23.

Tennessee averages 10.0 three-pointers per game, ranking 11th in the nation.

UT ranks No. 33 in scoring avg. (80.6), tallying an opponent-most 77 vs. UCLA.

Tennessee is 21st in rebounding at 44.57 per contest and is 10th in offensive boards per contest at 17.7.

The Lady Vols force 22.0 turnovers per game to stand No. 36 in the country.

Two Top 2025 Signing Classes Meet

Tennessee and Stanford feature two of the top freshman classes in the nation, with UT inking the No. 2 group in 2025 and Stanford ranking No. 3, according to ESPN.

The Lady Vols’ list includes No. 9 Mia Pauldo, No. 17 Deniya Prawl, No. 20 Jaida Civil, No. 45 Lauren Hurst and No. 57 Mya Pauldo.

Scoring Offense Trending Upward

The Cardinal’s group includes No. 8 Hailee Swain, No. 12 Lara Somfai, No. 21 Alexandra Eschmeyer, No. 85 Nora Ezike and unranked four-star Carly Amborn. Mia Pauldo , Prawl and Civil played on the East team at the McDonald’s All-America game with Swain and Somfai, while Eschmeyer was on the West squad and played against those five.Prawl and Somfai were teammates at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL.

While the Lady Vols’ 77 points vs. UCLA marked the first time in three games UT had not reached 85, it marked the highest total the Bruins have surrendered all season long while allowing only 59.1 per contest.

Tennessee’s offense isn’t where Kim Caldwell would like it to be just yet, but it ranks 33rd nationally in scoring at 80.6 points per game.

UT has hit 77 or more in five of seven games in 2025-26.

It features four players averaging double figures in scoring, led by Janiah Barker (16.6), Talaysia Cooper (15.4), Nya Robertson (11.6) and Zee Spearman (10.3).

Heating Up From Long Range

The Lady Vols have made 10 or more three-pointers on three occasions this season, including the past two games (14 vs. Coppin State, 11 vs. UCLA).

Janiah Barker and Nya Robertson each had three deep balls at UCLA on Sunday, with Barker matching her career best vs. NC State earlier this season.

Tennessee ranks No. 2 nationally in three point attempts per game (34.0) and No. 11 in threes made per contest (10.0).

Their season high of 14 came on November 23rd vs. Coppin State, with that total tying for No. 7 in program history.

UT’s 40 attempts vs. CSU were a season high as well, checking in at No. 4 in the Lady Vol record book.

Nya Robertson contributed to the total of 14 three-pointers vs. Coppin State, hitting a career-high total of 10 that reset a less-than-year-old school record held by Samara Spencer (9 vs. NC Central, 12/14/24).

Robertson’s 10 treys ranked No. 3 in SEC history.

Her 16 attempts in that game were second most at UT.

Tennessee/Stanford Series Notes

The Tennessee Lady Vols are 25-14 vs. the Cardinal, standing 6-10 on the road, 13-4 in Knoxville and 6-0 at neutral sites.

The programs have combined for 11 national titles (UT 8, SU 3), 33 NCAA Final Fours (UT 18, SU 15) and 2,764 wins (UT 1,500, SU 1,264), with the late UT legend Pat Summitt and Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer responsible for much of the growth the women’s game has enjoyed.

This is the first time since 2017 the game isn’t taking place on December 18th.

A Look At The Cardinal

Stanford (8-1) opened the season at 7-0 before dropping a 66-62 decision on Friday to Florida Gulf Coast in the Resorts World Classic in Las Vegas.

SU rebounded, 62-60, over Colo. State on Saturday.

The Cardinal is led by Nunu Agara (16.0 ppg., 8.6 rpg.), Chloe Clardy (11.9 ppg., 12 3FGs) and Lara Somfai (10.8 ppg., 8.9 rpg).

About Stanford Head Coach Kate Paye

Kate Paye is in her second season as head coach at Stanford and owns a 24-16 record.

Paye guided the Cardinal to a 16-15 mark in 2024-25 in her first season after succeeding the legendary Tara VanDerveer.

The Cardinal’s Last Game

Nuna Agara scored 18 points and Courtney Ogden added 15, as RV/RV Stanford erased an eight-point, fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Colorado State, 62-60.

Freshman Chloe Clardy hit a driving layup with one second left to lift the Cardinal to victory on Saturday.

Last Time UT and Stanford Met

Tennessee dropped a hard-fought contest at No. 2/2 Stanford on December 18th, 2022, the last time these teams played, falling 77-70 at Maples Pavilion in a contest that featured 15 lead changes and seven ties.

Senior Jordan Horston recorded her third double-double of the season with 19 points, 10 rebounds and a season-high-tying four steals. Senior Rickea Jackson and sophomore Sara Puckett were also in double figures with 14 and 11, respectively.

Stanford (11-1) was led by Cameron Brink, who finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds. Haley Jones and Hannah Jump logged 19 points each.

Next Up For UT Women’s Basketball

The Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team will travel home on Thursday and will not return to game action until December 14th, when Winthrop comes to Food City Center for a 2:00pm contest.

The match-up, which features the return of Eagles head coach and LVFL Semeka Randall Lay, will be broadcast on SECN+.

The game will be available on Lady Vol Radio Network stations and via live stream on UTSports.com.