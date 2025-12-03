APSU Names Dr. Laura Barnett Associate Dean of Eriksson College of Education

Clarksville, TN – The Eriksson College of Education at Austin Peay State University (APSU) has appointed Dr. Laura Barnett as its new associate dean of recruitment and partnerships.

Barnett, an assistant professor in the Department of Educational Specialties and coordinator of the Master of Arts in Education in educational leadership studies, brings a unique combination of academic excellence and real-world leadership experience to the role. Under her leadership, the educational leadership studies program has experienced a 147% growth in enrollment over the past five years.

“Dr. Barnett’s appointment represents a strategic investment in the future of educator preparation at Austin Peay,” said Dr. John R. McConnell III, interim dean of the Eriksson College of Education. “Her proven track record of building successful programs and partnerships, combined with her deep understanding of K-12 education, positions us to expand our impact across Tennessee and beyond.”

Before joining APSU full-time in 2020 as a tenure-track professor, Barnett served for 18 years as a principal in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS), including 12 years at New Providence Middle School and four years at Rossview Middle School. Under her leadership, New Providence — a Title I school — earned Tennessee Reward School status by ranking in the top 5% of schools statewide. At Rossview, she guided the school to its first Level 5 achievement and growth scores on Tennessee state testing.

“This role allows me to combine my passion for developing educational leaders with my commitment to creating meaningful partnerships that benefit our students and communities,” Barnett said. “I’m excited to build on the strong foundation we’ve established in the Eriksson College of Education and expand opportunities for aspiring educators across our region.”

As coordinator of the Aspiring Administrator Preparation Network (AAPN), Barnett has successfully managed nearly $4 million in Tennessee Department of Education grants, establishing innovative job-embedded preparation programs that connect university coursework with practical administrative experience.

In her new role, Barnett will coordinate the college’s recruitment and retention efforts for students, staff, and faculty while fostering partnerships with school districts, higher education institutions, and community organizations. She will also work closely with the Office of Teacher Education and Partnerships, serving as a liaison for several key programs, including the Grow Your Own Teacher Residency.

Barnett earned her doctorate in educational leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University, her education specialist degree and master’s in education from Austin Peay State University, and a Bachelor of Science in English and Business from APSU. She has also authored numerous publications on educational leadership and trauma-informed practices in schools.

To connect with Barnett, email her at barnettl@apsu.edu.

About the APSU Eriksson College of Education

The Austin Peay State University Eriksson College of Education prepares dynamic teachers and educational leaders to impact communities and schools in the 21st century positively. The college offers initial and advanced licensure, as well as non-licensure programs.

The college’s programs, including the nationally known Grow Your Own Teacher Residency, are accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). For more, visit apsu.edu/education.