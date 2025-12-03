37.2 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, December 3, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police Establish Perimeter Following Shots Fired on Lancaster Road, Barricaded Man
News

Clarksville Police Establish Perimeter Following Shots Fired on Lancaster Road, Barricaded Man

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) currently has a perimeter established around an apartment at 375 South Lancaster Road, where officers are attempting to negotiate with an individual who has barricaded himself inside.

At approximately 12:32pm, a 911 call was received reporting shots fired after a projectile entered a downstairs apartment from the unit above.

No one was struck.

When officers arrived and attempted to make contact with the occupant of the upstairs apartment, he barricaded himself inside. CPD Crisis Negotiators are actively working to persuade the individual to surrender peacefully.

As a precaution, adjacent apartments have been evacuated. There have been no reported injuries, and no additional information is available for release at this time.

Previous article
APSU Names Dr. Laura Barnett Associate Dean of Eriksson College of Education
Next article
Clarksville Obituary: Nathan Dwain Clark
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information