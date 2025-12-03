Clarksville Police Establish Perimeter Following Shots Fired on Lancaster Road, Barricaded Man

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) currently has a perimeter established around an apartment at 375 South Lancaster Road, where officers are attempting to negotiate with an individual who has barricaded himself inside.

At approximately 12:32pm, a 911 call was received reporting shots fired after a projectile entered a downstairs apartment from the unit above.

No one was struck.

When officers arrived and attempted to make contact with the occupant of the upstairs apartment, he barricaded himself inside. CPD Crisis Negotiators are actively working to persuade the individual to surrender peacefully.

As a precaution, adjacent apartments have been evacuated. There have been no reported injuries, and no additional information is available for release at this time.