Clarksville Obituary: Jerry Lee Dillinger, Jr.

Clarksville, TN – Jerry Lee Dillinger, Jr., 69, passed away on December 11th, 2025, at his home. He shared 48 and a half years of marriage with Myong Dillinger.

Born on January 11th, 1956, in Massillon, Ohio, Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Army and dedicated more than 20 years of honorable service. His military career was marked by dedication, leadership, and a deep commitment.

Following his retirement from the Army, Jerry made his home in Clarksville, Tennessee, where he continued to serve his community and enjoy the company of family and friends. Known for his quiet strength, warm heart, and humorous nature, Jerry had a fondness for the outdoors and working with his hands.

Jerry was preceded in death by his mother, Martha, is survived by his beloved wife, Myong Dillinger; his sons, Mark Dillinger (Jywanya) and David Dillinger (Jamie); and his cherished grandchildren, Myles, Jace, and Evangeline Dillinger. His legacy of love, resilience, and service lives on through them.

Jerry will be remembered not only for his military service but also for the kindness he extended to others, the stories, laughs, and good times he shared, and the steadfast love he gave to his family. His presence will be deeply missed, but his spirit will continue to inspire all who knew him.

A service will be held to honor his life will held 11:00am Monday, December 15th, 2025 at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veteran Cemetery West. Visitation will be from 9:00am until the service hour at the funeral home.