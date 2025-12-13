36.9 F
Saturday, December 13, 2025
Two Multi-Vehicle Crashes Shut Down I-24 Eastbound Near Clarksville

I-24 Eastbound Closed at Exit 1 After Separate Crashes Near Mile Markers 1 and 3

News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently assisting with two separate multi-vehicle crashes on I-24 eastbound, near mile markers 1 and 3. The crashes occurred at approximately 10:00am, and as a result, the eastbound lanes are completely shut down at Exit 1.

Motorists are still able to exit the interstate at Exit 1.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on scene and is leading the crash investigation. The status of any injuries is unknown at this time. All further inquiries should be directed to that agency.

