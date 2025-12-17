City of Clarksville Offices Closed for Christmas; Public Safety Services Remain Open

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will close Wednesday, December 24th, through Friday, December 26th, 2025, in observance of Christmas.

City Public Safety Departments will be on duty as usual, and all essential City services will continue.

Free rides on Christmas Eve

Clarksville Transit System (CTs) administrative offices will be closed December 24th-26th but bus operations will continue as scheduled.

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) will operate under the following schedule:

CTS will close at 5:00pm on December 24th.

CTS will not run service on December 25th.

CTS will run normal service on December 26th.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation

All Clarksville Parks and Recreation facilities, including recreation centers, golf courses and Fort Defiance, will be closed December 24th-26th.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will be closed December 24th-26th.

In the event of a gas, water, or sewer emergency, customers should call 931.645.7400 or the emergency after-hours line 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay-by-phone; and the online bill payment feature will be operational. Visit the Clarksville Gas and Water Department website for convenient 24-four hour drive-up Kiosk payment site locations, www.clarksvillegw.com.

Customer service center payment drop box at 2215 Madison Street is available at any hour. Kiosk pay sites are available at any hour at 111 Cunningham Lane and at Clarksville 24-hour Hi-Road Convenience Stores for customer bill payment.

CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband (CDE) offices will be closed December 24th-26th. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or text OUT to 85700. Customers can go online at www.cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for bill-paying information.

City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Monday, December 29th, for regular scheduled hours.