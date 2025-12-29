Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Caskey Drive area wide Water Outage for Fire Hydrant Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned fire hydrant replacement work on Tuesday, December 30th, 2025, at 8:00am and will turn off water service on the following streets and roads.

The roads affected are Caskey Drive (Falcon Drive to Caskey Court), Falcon Drive, Glennon Drive, Appleton Drive and (Falcon Drive to North Liberty Church Road).

Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity during the work.

The fire hydrant replacement is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 3:30pm.