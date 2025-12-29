23 Tennessee Vols Football Prepare for High-Stakes Music City Showdown against Illinois

#23 Tennessee (8-4 | 4-4 SEC) vs Illinois (8-4 | 5-4 Big Ten)

Tuesday, December 30th, 2025 | 4:30pm CT / 5:30pm ET

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: ESPN

Nashville, TN – No. 23 Tennessee Vols football team will look to secure its fourth consecutive nine-win season as it wraps up its 2025 campaign on Tuesday, December 30th against Illinois in the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium (4:30pm CT / 5:30pm ET on ESPN).

When the Volunteers square off against the Fighting Illini on Tuesday, it’ll mark the sixth straight year that UT has played at least one game in Nashville, dating back to 2020.

The Big Orange will also be playing their ninth game all-time inside of Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. UT is 6-2 in their previous eight contests at the venue, including a 1-1 mark under current head coach Josh Heupel.

Music City Bowl Central

All details regarding this year’s Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl, including ticket info, can be found HERE.

Broadcast Information

TV Info

Tom Hart (PxP), Jordan Rodgers (analyst) and Cole Cubelic (field analyst) will have the call for this year’s Music City Bowl on ESPN. Coverage is set to begin at 5:30pm ET (4:30pm CT).

Radio Info

UT fans can listen to Tennessee’s official radio broadcast via the Vol Network (Local: WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99.1) on 70 stations across the state of Tennessee and the southeast, SiriusXM (Ch. 374) and the SiriusXM app (Ch. 374). A live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com​ and the Tennessee Athletics App. Voice of the Vols Mike Keith will be joined in the booth by VFL Ramon Foster (analyst) while Brent Hubbs will handle sideline duties for the Vol Network radio broadcast. Fans attending the game in Nashville are encouraged to listen to the radio broadcast via the Vol Network Stadiumcast on 104.5 FM and 91.5 FM.

The Big Orange Countdown pregame show, hosted by Hubbs, begins at 3:00pm ET. VFL Jayson Swain also returns as part of the official gameday radio team this season and will be a part of the network’s pregame, halftime and postgame programming.

Tennessee’s official Spanish radio broadcast is available locally on WNML-AM 990 with Carlos Lopez (play-by-play) and J.P. Vasquez (analyst) on the call. That version is also available on UTSports.com​ and the Tennessee Athletics App.

Need To Know

Bowl Facts

Tennessee will be playing in its 57th all-time bowl/postseason game (30-26 record) when it takes on Illinois on Tuesday, a mark that is tied for seventh nationally with LSU. This will also be the Vols’ fourth time playing in the Music City Bowl after defeating Nebraska in 2016 and dropping a pair of overtime contests to North Carolina (2010) and Purdue (2021).

UT is 2-2 in postseason games under Heupel, posting wins over Iowa in the 2024 Citrus Bowl and Clemson in the 2022 Orange Bowl.

Turning Takeaways Into Points

The Vols are one of the nation’s best teams when it comes to scoring defensive touchdowns, leading the Power Four and ranking second in the FBS with six defensive scores this season (three INT returns, 3 fumble returns).

Tennessee has forced 18 turnovers in total this season, which is tied for the second most in the SEC, and has forced multiple turnovers in eight of its 12 games.

Freshmen Phenoms on Rocky Top

UT produced an impressive five Freshman All-Americans this season by various outlets. Braylon Staley, Jesse Perry, Edwin Spillman and Ty Redmond were all named to The Athletic Freshman All-America Team, marking the most players by any team in the nation. David Sanders Jr. was recognized on the 247Sports and On3 Freshman All-America teams, as well. Redmond was also tabbed to the 247Sports team.

Milestone Watch

A couple of different Vols are within reach of impressive milestones entering this year’s Music City Bowl. Redshirt sophomore running back DeSean Bishop needs just 17 rushing yards to eclipse 1,000 for the season. By doing so, Bishop would become the third Tennessee running back in as many years to hit the 1,000-yard mark, joining Dylan Sampson (1,491 in 2024) and Jaylen Wright (1,013 in 2023).

Staley needs one reception to break UT’s freshman record (true or redshirt) of 64 set by Kelley Washington in 2001. He is also one touchdown catch short of tying Justin Hunter’s freshman record (true or redshirt) of seven set in 2012.

Lastly, senior quarterback Joey Aguilar needs 242 yards to break Peyton Manning’s single-season program record for total offense (3,789 in 1997). Aguilar enters Tuesday’s contest with 3,548 yards of total offense, including a Heupel-era high 3,444 passing yards.

Series History

First Meeting

This year’s Music City Bowl showdown will mark the first meeting on the gridiron between Tennessee and Illinois. The Vols will look to even their record to 2-2 against Big Ten foes under Heupel with a win.

About the Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois Fighting Illini is led by head coach Bret Bielema, who is finishing his fifth season with the program. The Fighting Illini boast an 8-4 record, including a 5-4 mark in Big Ten play and are receiving votes in both the AP and Coaches polls.

Veteran quarterback Luke Altmyer leads Illinois offensively with 2,811 passing yards and 21 touchdown passes while adding 188 yards and four more scores on the ground. Senior wide receiver Hank Beatty is Altmyer’s top target through the air with team highs in receptions (64) and receiving yards (826) to go along with three touchdowns. Sophomore wideout Collin Dixon has 33 catches for 538 yards and a team-leading five touchdown catches. The duo of Ca’Lil Valentine and Kaden Feagin lead the Illini ground attack with a combined 1,048 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Defensively, junior defensive back Matthew Bailey leads the team with 76 total tackles, including four tackles for loss, to go along with two pass breakups and a pair of forced fumbles. Senior outside linebacker Gabe Jacas has been a handful for opposing offenses with a team-high 13.5 tackles for loss and 11.0 sacks, which are tied for the second most in the Big Ten, but will not play in the bowl game after declaring for the NFL Draft.