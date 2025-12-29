Clarksville Obituary: Buford B. Stone

Clarksville, TN – Buford B. Stone, 81 of Clarksville, TN, passed away on December 25th, 2025,
Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00pm Tuesday, December 30th, 2025, at McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 4:00pm-7:00pm on Monday, December 29th, 2025, and again on Tuesday from 11:00am until the hour of the service at the Funeral Home.
Buford was born on October 12th, 1944, son to the late Thomas and Lorene Stone. He was a member of the Latter-Day Saints. Buford loved flying RC Planes with the Cumberland Fliers. Buford retired from the Trane Company after 20 plus years as a welder.
In addition to his parents Buford was preceded in death by his son, Timothy “Tim” Stone.
Survivors include his sons, Jason Stone and Dwane (Tammy) Stone; grandchildren, Tyler Stone, Colby Stone, Logan Stone Deason, Brandon Stone, and Jena Crews; great grandchildren, Knox D’Alimonte, Nicholas Stone, Kayleigh Stone, Ethan Stone, Harlow Deason and Jasper Deason.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Stone, Tyler Stone, Colby Stone, Nicholas Stone, Knox D’Alimonte and John Deason.
Condolences may be made online at Navefuneralhomes.
