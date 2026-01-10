City of Clarksville Addresses Misinformation Over Proposed Purchase of The Well

Clarksville, TN – Consideration of an ordinance on the agenda for the Thursday, January 8th, 2026, Regular Session of Clarksville City Council, that would authorize the City of Clarksville to purchase property known as “The Well,” 224 Union Street, has evolved into a high-interest public topic, accompanied by some misinformation that the City wishes to address.

The ordinance would enable the expansion of Clarksville’s homeless support services in partnership with Clarksville-Area Urban Ministries.

Prior to City Council Executive Session on Tuesday, January 6th, the ordinance had been the topic of public forums and one-on-one conversations, as part of efforts to fully explain its purpose, and parameters.

“If anything has come from the public forums and conversations, it’s a more-informed community on the real challenge for our un-housed, and the growing number of families and seniors who are losing their housing,” said Michelle Austin, Director of City of Clarksville Neighborhood and Community Services.

“I want to be clear about what this ordinance does — and what it does not do,” Ms. Austin said.

“This ordinance does not establish a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week homeless shelter. It does not introduce a new population into downtown. And it does not replace the longer-range work my office is doing with “The Canopy” and other community nonprofit partners to plan for a comprehensive 24/7 shelter with wraparound services,” she said.

The Union Street location has been identified because the individuals and families served through this site are already present in the downtown and Madison Street corridor. The Well is a ministry of Trenton Crossing Church of Christ.

Under the property’s current use, hot meals and fellowship are provided to families and individuals in need, two days per week. Clothing donations are also received for the people who are served, and church services are offered on Sundays.

“Let’s remember that, the purchase of The Well will consolidate services that are already provided in our downtown, in a single location, and provide better outcomes for our citizens, be they homeless or not,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “We have an obligation to help where we can, and this is our best, and most immediate solution.”

Ms. Austin noted that, downtown Clarksville has long-functioned as an important and logical service hub because of its proximity to nonprofit and faith-based providers such as Operation Stand Down, Centerstone, Grace Assistance, and others, as well as its distinction as the City’s public transportation hub for Clarksville Transit System, the community’s court systems, and specifically tailored employment and workforce services.

“The City is seeking to make targeted improvements to expand the services at this Union Street site,” Ms. Austin said. “Making those investments in a City-owned and City-controlled property ensures long-term accountability, public oversight, flexibility as community needs evolve, compliance with local laws, codes, and conduct standards, and protection of this public investment.”

The intended use and operations of this site will support:

Expanded case management hours and programming

Emergency sheltering during extreme weather conditions, only

Food, shower, and laundry services

“Urban Ministries will enforce a clear Code of Conduct that prohibits drugs, alcohol, weapons, violence, loitering, trespassing, and littering in surrounding neighborhoods. This structure is designed to support safety, dignity, and predictability for both guests and neighbors,” Ms. Austin said.

With expanded case management, expected outcomes include:

Faster connections to housing for the homeless

Reduced reliance on Emergency Medical Services, local law enforcement, and medical emergency rooms

Improved access to healthcare and behavioral health services

Increased employment readiness and income stability

Greater housing stability and improved public safety

Ms. Austin said this project aligns directly with the mission of her department and its strategic priorities, the City’s five-year U.S. Housing & Urban Development (HUD) Consolidated Plan, and the mission of the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

“It also continues a track record that the City Council has already previously supported — including multiple ordinances I’ve sponsored for public–private housing initiatives with faith-based and nonprofit partners over the past 12 months, including a $600,000-plus transitional housing quadplex through a partnership with Irene Center for Hope and Clarksville-Montgomery County School System FIT Program,” she said.

Financial Overview and Next Steps

The purchase price of this Union Street property is $750,000, funded through CDBG entitlement funds, with approximately $250,000 in planned property improvements calculated.

Under the ordinance, the City intends to retain ownership and lease the property. Urban Ministries would carry annual operating and maintenance costs.

If approved, the next steps include final negotiations, site plan review, drafting a service agreement with Urban Ministries, and beginning renovations.

“This ordinance is about coordination, accountability, and responsible investment at a site already serving the community,” Ms. Austin said. “It strengthens what is already working at this same location, improves safety and outcomes, and aligns with City Council-approved priorities.”

For additional information, the public is invited to contact Ms. Austin by email at: michelle.austin@cityofclarksville.com