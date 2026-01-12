Clarksville Obituary: Randall Keith Welch

Clarksville, TN – Randall Keith Welch, age 62, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Thursday, January 8th, 2026.
Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Tay Joslin officiating.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and again on Wednesday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Randy entered this life on February 1st, 1963, in Montgomery County, TN. He was a 1981 graduate of Northwest High School and worked as a mechanic for TDOT for 27 years. In his spare time, Randy could be found at the dirt track. He was the driver of the number 17, super late model, and always made sure to have the setup dialed in just right.
Survivors include his loving wife, Faye Krieg Welch; daughter, Jessica Welch (Zachary Widener); father, Ross Welch; mother by marriage, Jan Welch; father-in-law, Cloyd Krieg, and siblings, Marty Welch (Misty), Susan Barr, Ricky Welch (Richard), and Jim Henley. He also leaves behind his grandpup, Chase.
Randy is preceded in death by his mother, Sue Killebrew Welch; mother-in-law, Judy Krieg; brothers-in-law, Eugene Barr and Wesley Walker; grandparents, Hallie Mae Welch, Arthur Harrison Welch, Frank Stone Killebrew, Sally Tatum Killebrew, and Geneva Mae Whitford.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the care and support given by DaVita Fort Campbell Dialysis, Gentiva Hospice, and Signature Health Care.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
