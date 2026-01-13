LFA 226 Brings Middleweight Championship Fight to Clarksville’s F&M Bank Arena This February

Las Vegas, NV – Legacy Fighting Alliance CEO Ed Soares announced today that the promotion will return to Clarksville, Tennessee for its second event in the city, headlined by a championship main event at LFA 226.

The event marks the LFA’s continued expansion in the Southeast following a highly successful debut in the region last year and will feature a pivotal middleweight title bout with major divisional implications.

Monster Energy , takes place Friday, February 6th, 2026 at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, TN. Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.com . The event will be broadcast LIVE in the United States on VICE TV. LFA 226: ALLAKHVERDIEV vs. KROPSCHOT, presented by, takes place Friday, February 6th, 2026 at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, TN. Tickets are available now at. The event will be broadcast LIVE in the United States on

The main event will feature reigning LFA Middleweight Champion David Allakhverdiev (7-0) of Ukraine defending his title against dangerous challenger Joe “The Land Animal” Kropschot (7-3) in a matchup that promises fireworks inside the cage.

Allakhverdiev, an undefeated standout from Ukraine, enters the bout riding significant momentum after capturing the LFA middleweight title in dominant fashion. Known for his composure, finishing ability, and well-rounded skill set, the champion has quickly established himself as one of the most promising middleweights on the organization’s roster. A successful title defense would further cement his position among the division’s elite.

Standing across from him will be Kropschot, a physically imposing and battle-tested American contender with a reputation for relentless pressure and high-level grappling. With multiple finishes on his record and experience against tough competition, Kropschot represents the most dangerous challenge of Allakhverdiev’s career to date. A victory would crown a new champion and shake up the LFA middleweight division.

“This is exactly the type of title fight we want when returning to a market like Clarksville,” stated Soares. “Our debut here with LFA 219 was a big success, and now we’re coming back with a world championship on the line. Both of these fighters are hungry, dangerous, and ready to make a statement. The fans in Tennessee are in for another incredible night of fights.”

Currently Announced Fight Card

Main Event – LFA Middleweight World Title Bout (185 lb)

David Allakhverdiev (7-0) vs. Joe Kropschot (7-3)

Lightweight Bout (155 lb)

Dedrek Sanders (10-5) vs. Nikolai Kiosse (10-3-1)

Middleweight Bout (185 lb)

Andrew Stewart (5-1) vs. Christian Echols (8-4)

Strawweight Bout (115 lb)

Mackenzie Stiller (5-1) vs. Kendra McIntyre (3-2)

Heavyweight Bout (265 lb)

Ben Wunder (2-1) vs. Charlie Cleveland (4-1)

Flyweight Bout (125 lb)

Bryce Woerner (2-0) vs. Randy Rivera-Santiago (1-1)

Lightweight Bout (155 lb)

Johnathan Waid (2-2) vs. Lane Roe (2-0)

Middleweight Bout (185 lb)

Travon Eller (3-0) vs. Zayne Havener (3-2)

Featherweight Bout (145 lb)

Alexander Schenk (6-5) vs. Carter Beekman (4-1)

Featherweight Bout (145 lb)

Briven Sullivan (1-0) vs. Cody Noel (1-0)

Flyweight Bout (125 lb)

Shamar Perez (1-0) vs. Trevor Grice (0-1)

Heavyweight Bout (265 lb)

Nathan George (0-0) vs. Blake Mitchell (0-0)

Middleweight Bout (185 lb)

Josh Ward (0-0) vs. Jeff Jankowski (0-0)

Lightweight Bout (155 lb)

Randy Shores Jr. (1-1) vs. Kase Tucker (0-0)

LFA Press/Media:

here All inquiries please click

About LFA

LFA FIGHT NETWORK™ , a premium YouTube channel that features live combat sports events alongside live LFA Prelims and historical fights. LFA is a professional Mixed Martial Arts promotion that was formed by the powerhouse merger between RFA and Legacy FC in 2017. It has launched the careers of over 350 athletes that have reached the pinnacle of MMA by competing in the UFC. LFA presents live Mixed Martial Arts events on a monthly basis around the world including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Denver, Dallas, Phoenix, Rio de Janeiro, and São Paulo. Based in Las Vegas, NV, LFA is one of the most active and respected MMA organizations in the fastest growing sport in the world. The promotion owns and operates, a premium YouTube channel that features live combat sports events alongside live LFA Prelims and historical fights.

LFA.com for updates and information. Visit the official LFA YouTube channel ( LFA FIGHT NETWORK™ ) at @LFAfights . Follow LFA on social media platforms ( Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and X ) Please visitfor updates and information. Visit the official LFA YouTube channel () at. Follow LFA on social media platforms (, and

About VICE TV

VICE TV delivers a powerful mix of culture-defining originals, bold entertainment and live alternative sports across television and digital. The Emmy®-winning international television network from VICE Media Group, in partnership with A+E, is available in 40 million U.S. cable, telco, and satellite homes and to multiple licensees worldwide. To cater to the growing global demand for sports content, in 2025 the network launched a slate of live event programming (Arena Football One, BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing, LFA, Major League Volleyball, Professional Fighters League) and sports-focused docuseries and specials. Current and previous programming includes Out of Bounds, an investigative documentary franchise from VICE Studios; Chasing Speed from the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA); Don’t Call it a Comeback with host Noah Eagle, from Front Office Sports Studios, Skydance Sports, and NFL Films; NFL Classics: After Further Review, with host Kyle Brandt, from Omaha Productions in association with NFL Films; Brady vs Belichick: The Verdict, with host Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo; Pitino: Red Storm Rising and Calipari: Razor’s Edge; VICE Studios’ Dark Side of the Cage, Dark Side of the Ring Hell’s Angels and United Gangs of America; The Grudge; and Sports Gone Wrong.

VICETV.com ; follow VICE TV on social media platforms ( Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and X ); find viewing and streaming options here . For more information, visit; follow VICE TV on social media platforms (, and); find viewing and streaming options

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, LLC. Ford Ice Centers offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents.

F&M Bank Arena is located at 101 Main Street, Clarksville, TN.

For more information, please visit www.myfmbankarena.com