Clarksville-Montgomery County Braces for Heavy Snow and Bitter Cold This Weekend

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County residents should prepare for a quiet start to the period followed by a sharp turn toward winter weather as colder air and accumulating snow move into the region late Friday and persist through the weekend.

Travel impacts and hazardous conditions are possible, especially as temperatures remain well below freezing through early next week.

Skies remain mostly sunny during the day on Thursday, allowing temperatures to climb to around 43 degrees across the area. A light north-northeast breeze near 5 mph early will become calm by the afternoon, providing a brief stretch of calm and seasonable weather.

Clouds steadily increase Thursday night as temperatures fall to near 24 degrees. Winds remain mostly calm during the evening before turning north-northeast at around 5 mph after midnight, signaling the approach of colder air.

Mostly cloudy conditions dominate the day on Friday, with temperatures struggling to reach a high near 32 degrees. North winds increase to 10–15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph, reinforcing the colder feel ahead of incoming winter precipitation.

A slight chance of snow and sleet develops late Friday night, mainly after midnight, with precipitation chances increasing toward daybreak. Temperatures drop sharply to around 14 degrees, while northeast winds of 10–15 mph and gusts near 20 mph add to the bitter conditions.

Snow becomes likely early Saturday, transitioning into steady snow possibly mixed with sleet as the day progresses. High temperatures remain near 22 degrees, with northeast winds continuing at 10–15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. The chance of precipitation reaches 100 percent, making travel conditions potentially dangerous.

Snow and sleet continue Saturday night, with temperatures holding near 16 degrees. Northeast winds ease slightly to 5–10 mph, but the likelihood of precipitation remains at 100 percent, allowing winter conditions to persist.

Lingering snow remains possible into the day on Sunday, mainly before noon, followed by mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures stay cold near 23 degrees, with north-northwest winds around 10 mph and a 70 percent chance of precipitation.

Mostly cloudy skies continue Sunday night as temperatures plunge to around 2 degrees. Northwest winds near 5 mph keep the frigid air firmly in place.

Sunshine returns during the day on Monday, but temperatures remain cold with highs only reaching near 22 degrees, offering little relief from the ongoing winter chill.

Clear skies Monday night allow temperatures to fall again to around 2 degrees, closing out the period with dangerous cold.

Residents are urged to monitor forecasts closely, prepare for snow-covered roads, and take precautions against prolonged cold, as winter weather is expected to significantly impact Clarksville-Montgomery County through the weekend and into early next week.