Clarksville Residents Urged to Protect Pipes as Freezing Temperatures Grip Area

Clarksville, TN – As an arctic blast settles over Clarksville and Montgomery County, Clarksville Online is urging residents to take precautions to prevent frozen pipes and costly water damage. With frigid temperatures expected to last from Thursday night, January 23rd, into next week, prolonged freezing conditions could put household plumbing systems at risk.

Even a short period of extreme cold can cause exposed or unprotected pipes to freeze, potentially leading to cracks or bursts that result in flooding and expensive repairs. Taking a few preventive steps now can help homeowners and renters avoid major issues during the cold snap.

One of the most effective measures is allowing faucets to drip slowly, especially those connected to pipes along exterior walls or in unheated areas. Moving water is less likely to freeze. Opening cabinet doors beneath sinks can also help warm air circulate around plumbing.

Residents should disconnect garden hoses and cover outdoor spigots with insulated faucet covers. Insulating pipes in crawl spaces, basements, garages, and attics provides added protection against subfreezing temperatures. Sealing drafts around doors, windows, and foundation vents can also reduce cold air exposure to plumbing.

If pipes do freeze, homeowners are advised to shut off the main water supply immediately and contact a licensed plumber. Never use an open flame to thaw pipes due to fire risk.

By taking these simple steps, Clarksville residents can better protect their homes and water systems during this extended stretch of winter weather. Preparing early and staying alert can help prevent costly damage as freezing temperatures continue across the area.