APSU Men’s Basketball Shoots Lights Out in 73-65 Conference Win Over Stetson

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team improved to 7-1 in Atlantic Sun Conference play after shooting 59.3% from the field and 57.1% from three in a 73-65 win against Stetson, Friday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Rashaud Marshall shot 72.7% from the field and led Austin Peay (13-6, 7-1 ASUN) with 21 points in addition to nine rebounds and a pair of steals in the Governors’ ninth-straight home win. Zyree Collins (16 points), Anton Brookshire (15), and Ja’Corey Robinson (13) followed him in the scoring column, while Travis Torain matched him in rebounds with a season-high nine.

Trailing by three midways through the first half, the APSU Govs used a four-minute, 15-6 run to regain the advantage and went on to hold no less than a six-point lead down the stretch to secure the victory. APSU’s 59.3 (16-27) field-goal percentage is its most efficient second period of the season, and its third-highest of any period this season.

Stetson (7-14, 3-5 ASUN) connected on each of its four attempts of the game, while holding the Governors to 1-for-6 from the field in the opening 3:37 to lead 9-2. The Govs then locked down the Hatters’ offense, forcing 10-straight missed shots over the next four minutes, while Marshall, Robinson, and Brookshire combined to score 17 points and give the Govs a 17-13 lead 11 minutes in. The Hatters then went 4-for-5 from the field with a pair of three-pointers and free throws to lead 26-19 with 6:04 to play.

After being held to 1-for-13 from distance in the first 14 minutes of the contest, each of APSU’s final nine attempts of the first half came from within the perimeter, with it going 5-for-9 from the field during that span. Back-to-back baskets by Torain – with the latter being an alley oop from Robinson – sparked a two-minute, 12-2 run, however, the Hatters scored the final four points of the half to lead 32-31 through 20 minutes.

After being held scoreless for the first five minutes of the second half, the APSU Govs connected on three-straight threes – its first attempts from distance since the aforementioned 1-for-13 start from distance – with Brookshire contributing a pair of those makes.

The Difference

Halfway through the second, a Brookshire split trip at the free throw line amidst a 7-0 APSU run regained the lead for the APSU Govs. A Hatters’ three two minutes later tied the game at 53, but a pair of scores by Collins during an 8-0 run returned the advantage to APSU, who maintained no less than a six-point lead for the remainder of the game.Five of Stetson’s 12 turnovers of the game came in the final eight minutes, and, despite the Hatters trimming their deficit to 68-62 with less than two minutes to play, a Marshall layup was followed by three-straight Brookshire free throws to seal the victory.

Rebounding. Austin Peay State University out rebounded Stetson 41-33, including 12-10 on the offensive end. The Governors also outscored the Hatters 20-5 in second-chance points.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University improved to 4-4 all-time against Stetson and now is 3-0 against the Hatters in the last two seasons.

The Governors also improved to 2-0 against the Hatters in Clarksville.

Austin Peay State University secured its ninth-straight home win, which now is the longest winning streak in F&M Bank Arena history. The home winning streak is the longest for APSU since an 18-game stretch that spanned from February 21st, 2019 to December 14th, 2020 in the Winfield Dunn Center.

Rashaud Marshall led APSU in scoring for the fourth time this season, with his 21 points being the second 20-point game of the season and second of ASUN play.

Rashaud Marshall and Travis Torain both led the APSU Govs with nine rebounds. For Marshall, it marked his 11th time leading the Govs in rebounds. For Torain, it is his second.

Rashaud Marshall’s six offensive rebounds are tied for the most by a Gov this season, matching his own mark at Ole Miss (November 18th).

Austin Peay State University’s 44 points in the paint are tied for its third-most this season and the most since having a season-high 54 points in the paint against Fisk (December 28th).

The Governors’ 20 second chance points which is their third-most this season, and its most since the ASUN opener against North Florida (January 1st).

Austin Peay State University forced 12 Hatters’ turnovers. The APSU Govs have forced at least 12 opponent turnovers in 16-of-19 games this season, with at least 11 in every game.

Stetson entered the game averaging 72.4 points per game – APSU has held 17-of-19 teams below its season average in scoring this season.

