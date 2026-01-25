Winter storm gives us added responsibility to unite

Written by Joe Pitts

Clarksville Mayor

Clarksville, TN – This winter storm of January 24th-25th, 2026, has left all Clarksvillians with an opportunity, and really, a responsibility, to unite, and work together in recovery.

A little later today, we’ll be sharing specific details about a decision to close City of Clarksville offices on Monday, January 26th. In truth, this decision to close symbolizes part of that responsibility, because we are putting into practice what we have been emphasizing to the public since Saturday morning when the storm first began:

Everyone should stay home, and stay safe, until the storm has fully exited our area, streets are cleared of snow and ice, and power is restored where interrupted.

Everyone staying home will also give our City first responders from the Clarksville Police Department and Clarksville Fire Rescue, utility workers from CDE Lightband and Clarksville Gas & Water, and Clarksville Street Department crews supported by our City Garage, extra room that they need – on the roads and in our many neighborhoods – to do their work faster, and more efficiently.

To that end, I will be working alongside Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden. The City of Clarksville as a whole – through all of the vital departments – proudly joins forces with Montgomery County Government and the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, and their many important services, to comprehensively ensure that no one living in our community is left behind in this storm.

Our wonderful partner in Fort Campbell and all that it so generously provides, Austin Peay State University with so many great resources, our community nonprofits providing warm shelter and support to those with special needs – with the strong backing of our own Neighborhood & Community Services Department, certainly our encouraging and supportive faith community in Clarksville, and every single individual living and working here … this is a snapshot of who we are as a community. And I know everyone is on board.

Warmer days are coming soon, after the end of this winter storm. Until then, I know the sun will shine early and often through Clarksville’s best – our people.