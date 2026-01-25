15.2 F
Clarksville
Sunday, January 25, 2026
HomeNewsClarksville Police Investigate Shooting at Jack Miller Boulevard Apartment Complex
News

Clarksville Police Investigate Shooting at Jack Miller Boulevard Apartment Complex

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – Last night at approximately 8:00pm, officers with the Clarksville Police Department responded to an apartment complex near 131 Jack Miller Boulevard after receiving reports of a shooting that had already occurred.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Tennova Healthcare and later taken by ground transport to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he is currently listed in stable condition.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call 911. Additionally, residents in the immediate area of Jack Miller Boulevard who have outdoor security cameras are encouraged to check their footage and contact 911 if they observe anything suspicious or believe they may have video that could assist investigators.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to call CPD Detective Cash at 931.648.0656, ext. 5264.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous article
City of Clarksville Government Offices Closed Monday, January 26th Due to Winter Storm
Next article
Winter storm gives us added responsibility to unite
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information