Clarksville Police Investigate Shooting at Jack Miller Boulevard Apartment Complex

Clarksville, TN – Last night at approximately 8:00pm, officers with the Clarksville Police Department responded to an apartment complex near 131 Jack Miller Boulevard after receiving reports of a shooting that had already occurred.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Tennova Healthcare and later taken by ground transport to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he is currently listed in stable condition.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call 911. Additionally, residents in the immediate area of Jack Miller Boulevard who have outdoor security cameras are encouraged to check their footage and contact 911 if they observe anything suspicious or believe they may have video that could assist investigators.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to call CPD Detective Cash at 931.648.0656, ext. 5264.