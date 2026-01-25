City of Clarksville Government Offices Closed Monday, January 26th Due to Winter Storm

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville government offices will be closed Monday, January 26th, 2026, due to heavy winter precipitation, which occurred over the weekend, significantly impacting travel conditions.

Essential City public safety personnel will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue.

Residents are encouraged to stay indoors and limit travel in the case of winter weather conditions.

Clarksville Transit System

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) will not be operating bus or paratransit services on Monday. Service will be suspended to ensure the safety of our riders and operators.

CTS will continue to monitor conditions and share updates regarding future service on Facebook, Instagram, and the SPOT app.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation

In response to ongoing winter weather, Clarksville Parks & Recreation will close all parks and facilities on Monday. Conditions will continue to be monitored, and reopening plans will be reassessed as the situation evolves.

City Court

The City Court Clerk’s office will be closed Monday.

More information concerning any court sessions, or hearings will be available at a later date. The City Court Clerk’s office will reach out to individuals with court dates set for Monday to reschedule those dates.

Such individuals may also call the City Court Clerk’s office to reschedule once City offices are reopened.

Clarksville Gas & Water

Clarksville Gas & Water offices are closed due to the inclement weather and icy road conditions.

On-call personnel will be available to address gas, water and sewer emergencies during the closing. Customers should call the after-hours phone line 931.645.0116 to report an emergency.

The following utility bill payment options are available 24 hours a day for customer convenience.

Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, pay-by-phone feature.

Online bill payment and account management, www.clarksvillegw.com.

Kiosk Pay Sites 111 Cunningham Lane, drive-up kiosk 2215 Madison St., drive-up kiosk 1599 Fort Campbell Blvd. 1801 Ashland City Road 2537 Wilma Rudolph Blvd. 3880 Trenton Road 2021 Wilma Rudolph Blvd. (CDE Lightband Office, drive-up kiosk)



Clarksville Gas & Water plans to reopen offices as soon as possible.

CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband’s lobby and drive-thru facilities will close on Monday, January 26th due to icy road conditions and hazardous winter weather.

To ensure community safety and well-being during this extreme weather, CDE Lightband will not disconnect services for non-payment while these conditions persist.

While physical locations are closed to protect customers and employees, CDE Lightband remains fully available to assist with customer service, tech support and outage reporting:

Website: www.cdelightband.com

Phone/Text: Call or text 931.648.8151

Outage Reporting: Outages can be reported online, by phone or by texting OUT to 85700 (using the mobile number associated with your account).

Stay informed, Stay off the roads

Residents are advised to stay home whenever possible.

This is for the public’s safety, and it will also enable Public Safety personnel, the Clarksville Street Department, and other state and local road and utility crews to more-quickly and efficiently deploy personnel and equipment where they are needed.

Please be advised that, along state highways in Clarksville, the Tennessee Department of Transportation is responsible for snow and ice removal. TDOT has an updated policy of primarily clearing the slower traffic lanes of snow and ice during winter weather events.

Motorists are also asked to remove parked vehicles from the streetsides in all Clarksville neighborhoods during this winter storm. This will allow for faster, more-efficient movement of Clarksville Street Department snow plows and salt trucks through the neighborhoods.

For those who must travel, publicly-accessible traffic cameras are available at several major intersections and can be used to assess travel routes. Traffic cameras can be viewed at https://www.clarksvilletn.gov/189/Traffic-Cameras

General updates regarding hours of operation will be sent to local media, and posted to both the City of Clarksville website and Facebook.

Warming Shelters Available

Local nonprofit organizations, including Urban Ministries, the Salvation Army, Community Action Agency, and Irene Center for Hope, will be supporting residents with housing as temperatures begin to drop.

To learn more, individuals in need of assistance can call 931.472.3355. An auto attendant will help guide callers to the resources they need.

Volunteers Needed

The forecast, as of Tuesday afternoon, includes below-freezing temperatures and multiple inches of snow beginning Thursday night. These conditions are expected to increase the need for volunteers at warming shelters.

“This has been a long stretch, and it may be even harder to cover some of those shifts with the snow coming in,” said Michelle Austin, Director of Clarksville Neighborhood and Community Services.

Volunteer links can be found on our page: www.clarksvilletn.gov/1410/Homeless-Services-The-Canopy-Initiative

If a business or individual is interested in hosting a meal, they can contact Clarksville Area Urban Ministries directly at 931.648.9090.