DoDEA Fort Campbell Schools Closed January 29th–30th Due to Hazardous Ice Conditions

Fort Campbell, KY – Dear Fort Campbell Schools Parents and Staff,

Due to ongoing hazardous conditions caused by the recent ice accumulation, DoDEA Fort Campbell Schools will remain closed on Thursday and Friday, January 29th and 30th, 2026. This includes all after-school and sports activities.

Our facilities and maintenance teams have been working diligently throughout this weather event to clear ice from parking areas, walkways, and other high-traffic zones.

However, because of the type of ice present and the continued low temperatures, progress has been limited. Safety remains our highest priority, and we must ensure that all areas are safe and accessible before reopening.

We are also coordinating closely with installation partners to address bus routes, sidewalks, and other critical pedestrian pathways. Significant effort has been applied across all teams, and we are grateful for everyone’s support in working through these challenges.

At this time, we anticipate resuming normal operations on Monday, February 2nd, 2026. We will continue monitoring conditions and will provide updates as needed.

Thank you for your patience, understanding, and support as we work to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and families. Please stay safe, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back next week.

Respectfully,

Fort Campbell Schools