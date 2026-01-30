APSU Softball’s Brie Howard Named ASUN Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, Kiley Hinton All-Conference

Jacksonville, FL – A two-time All-Atlantic Sun Conference selection in as many seasons, Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball junior outfielder Brie Howard was named the ASUN Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and a Preseason All-ASUN Team selection, while junior infielder Kiley Hinton also was named a preseason all-conference selection, the league announced Wednesday.

A 2025 First Team All-ASUN selection, Howard started 54-of-55 games for Austin Peay State University last season, with all her starts coming at center field. The Burlison, Tennessee native finished second on the team in runs (38), hits (56), triples (3), total basses (93), batting average (.354), and on-base percentage (.440), while her 37 RBI and eight home runs were third and fourth on the team, respectively.

During her sophomore campaign, Howard had a hit in 38 contests, with 13 multi-hit performances and four games of at least three hits.

Howard’s top performances of 2025 came during ASUN play, where she hit six of her eight four-baggers, including a career performance against Central Arkansas in late March with a grand slam and a career-best five RBI. During the Govs’ final series of the regular season, Howard became the first player in program history to hit for the cycle, going 4-for-4 from the plate in Game 1 against Lipscomb and completing the historic feat with a single in the top of the seventh inning. Her cycle earned her ASUN Player of the Week honors – the first in program history.

In addition to her First Team All-ASUN honors last season, Howard also was named a National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America Scholar Athlete and is a two-time College Sports Communicators All-District team selection. Following her freshman season, Howard was named a Third Team All-ASUN selection and All-Freshman Team honoree.

A two-year starter in the Governors’ infield, Hinton started 54-of-55 games for the Govs in 2025, with all her starts coming at second base. She paced the APSU Govs with 13 doubles, 122 assists, and a .988 fielding percentage, with her 122 assists ranking second in the ASUN. The Mishawaka, Indiana native finished fifth on APSU with 46 hits, sixth with 31 RBI and eighth with 25 runs scored.

Hinton had a hit in 34 games for the APSU Govs during her sophomore season, while also posting 10 multi-hit performances. She also did not pick up an error on 135 chances throughout the Govs’ nonconference slate.

Howard and Hinton are the fourth and fifth Governors to be selected to a Preseason All-ASUN Team, joining alumnae Kylie Campbell (2024, 2025), Jordan Benefiel (2024), and Lexi Osowski Anderson (2022, 2023).

After finishing third in the ASUN Gold Division – and sixth overall in the conference – the Governors were picked to finish fourth by the league’s coaches. The Governors – who totaled 106 points in the poll – trail unanimous preseason favorite North Florida (144 points), Eastern Kentucky (121), and Central Arkansas. They are proceeded by Florida Gulf Coast (98) and Stetson (85) to wrap up the top-half of the poll.

Howard, Hinton, and the Governors open their 2026 season at the UWG Opening Weekend, with first pitch of the season set for a February 6th 4:00pm CT game against Georgia State in Carrollton, Georgia.

2026 ASUN Softball Preseason Awards

Preseason Player of the Year: Addie Graham, Central Arkansas

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: Brie Howard , Austin Peay

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Kalyn McCarthy, North Florida

Preseason Pitchers of the Year: Emily Simon, North Alabama and Alivia Wilken, North Alabama

Preseason All-ASUN Team

Name (Pos.) – School

Emily Simon (P) – North Alabama

Alivia Wilken (P) – North Alabama

Maddox Thomas (C) – FGCU

Kiley Hinton (IF) – Austin Peay

Kaitlyn Graham (IF) – Central Arkansas

Kennedy Drafton (IF) – EKU

Briley Dover (IF) – North Alabama

Brie Howard (OF) – Austin Peay

Addie Graham (OF) – Central Arkansas

Olivia Black (OF) – FGCU

Amber Chumley (UT/DP) – Stetson

Preseason Coaches Poll

Pl. Team (1st Place Votes) – Points

1. North Florida (12) – 144

2. EKU – 121

3. Central Arkansas – 112

4. Austin Peay – 106

5. FGCU – 98

6. Stetson – 85

7. North Alabama – 74

8. Lipscomb – 65

9. Jacksonville – 56

10. Queens – 31

11. West Georgia – 26

12. Bellarmine – 18