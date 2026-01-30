Clarksville Police Investigates Theft of Thousands in Merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shoplifting incident that occurred on January 23rd, 2026, at Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at 2801 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard (Governor’s Square Mall).

Surveillance video captured images of two unidentified females who allegedly removed several thousand dollars’ worth of merchandise from the store without paying.

CPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these individuals. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clarksville Police Department.

Detectives received information that the same two unidentified females shoplifted items from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Nashville last night, January 29th, 2026.

Additionally, a photo of the vehicle the individuals fled in after shoplifting in Clarksville is attached.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Neal at 931.648.0656, ext. 5538.