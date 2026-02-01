18.9 F
Clarksville
Saturday, January 31, 2026
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Carol Lea Cox

October 9th, 1937 — January 25th, 2026

Carol Lea Cox
Carol Lea Cox

Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation ServicesClarksville, TN – Carol Lea Cox, age 88, passed away on January 25th, 2026, at the age of 88. Born on October 9th, 1937, in Louisville, Kentucky, she spent her early years in the vibrant city that shaped much of her character and values.

Carol dedicated her professional life to her role as an executive secretary at Jack Turner Associates, where she served diligently for 19 years before retiring in 2002. Her commitment to her work was a testament to her strong work ethic and dedication, qualities that will be remembered by all who had the pleasure of working alongside her.

She is survived by her two daughters, Denise Clack (Craig) of Palmyra, Tennessee, and Ellen Porter (John) of Clarksville, Tennessee. Carol took great pride in her family. Her legacy continues through her grandchildren, Stephanie Otey and Josh Porter (Mandy Watson), and extends to an impressive lineage that includes 17 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Cox, and an infant son, Jeffrey Cox, grandson, Dalton Porter, as well as her brothers, James Adams, Robert Adams, Norbert Adams, Paul Adams, Eugene Adams, and her sister, Nancy Awbry. Each of these individuals held a special place in her heart, and their memories will continue to live on in the stories shared by those who loved her.

As we remember Carol, we celebrate a life filled with love, dedication, and the cherished bonds of family. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends, whose lives she touched with kindness and grace. Her enduring spirit and the love she cultivated within her family will always be a source of comfort and inspiration to those who knew her.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Carol Lea Cox, please visit our flower store.
 

